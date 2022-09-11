ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball. UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14. The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2....
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown

Greenberg made the comment while outlining his priorities if elected mayor. Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash. The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
MORNING VIEW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Football History#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Fl#Gators
Wave 3

Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
BARDSTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy