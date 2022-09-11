Read full article on original website
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball. UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14. The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2....
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown
Greenberg made the comment while outlining his priorities if elected mayor. Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash. The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Suspect in violent Ky. home invasion arrested after months on the lam
ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The man who police say was responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested. Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February. Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for...
Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jeffersontown Police are searching for subjects involved in a dispute Tuesday evening where a person fired shots at another vehicle following an argument. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a man driving a red pickup truck was in an argument with a man and a...
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
