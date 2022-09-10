Read full article on original website
Broadway's 'The Music Man' to close
NEW YORK - The producers of the Broadway musical comedy "The Music Man" have announced that the show is going to close. The show, starring Hugh Jackman, will have its final show on Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets for the final block of performances will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at 9 a.m. They can be purchased at the Winter Garden Theatre Box Office or via telecharge.com.
2022 Yonkers Riverfest Line-Up Announced for September 17
The Largest One-Day Festival Will Feature Kisstory, Afro Dominicano, Tru Osborne, and More!. The annual Yonkers Riverfest, hosted by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, has announced the full music lineup featuring several tribute bands playing all your favorite songs to sing along to and performers from practically every genre of music. Taking place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 12 PM to 7 PM, the festival brings together over 15,000 people along the Hudson River to enjoy musical entertainment, great food, arts, crafts, and children’s activities for all to enjoy.
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
Queens Night Market Kicks Off Fall Season Saturday
The Queens Night Market returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the fall season this Saturday. The event, which features food vendors from around the world who sell their native cuisine, will take place every Saturday through Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight. The season concludes with a Halloween-themed event, complete with trick-or-treating and costume contest.
An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend
True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street
New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
Liberty Science Center: After Dark event is 90s kid’s dream
Liberty Science Center in Jersey City is fun enough on its own. Growing up in New Jersey it was by far one of the best field trips you could take. Now with their “After Dark” event series, they found a way to make it a great trip for adults.
One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC
Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially...
Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival
Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B was at her old stomping grounds this morning – paying a visit to I.S. 232 in Morris Heights where she attended school. She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education. She also announced a donation of $100,000 to the school.
16 Best Tattoo Shops In NYC To Get Your Next Tattoo
Tattoos are one of our favorite ways to express yourself, and there are plenty of great tattoo shops in NYC where you can get excellent work done. Whether you’re looking for a $50 design or you want your entire body tatted, there are plenty of shops in the city you can visit. But, if you want quality ink, you have to go to a reputable tattoo studio with qualified staff. So, to help you find a shop that is capable of creating the design you want, here is a list of the best tattoo shops in NYC! Daredevil Tattoo is...
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
Major Owens Community Center hosts free swim lessons for children
Some Brooklyn children took part in free swimming lessons Sunday at Major Owens Community Center. The pool lanes were filled with children receiving one-on-one instruction on how to keep their heads above the water. The event was part of the Brooklyn Swims outreach program to teach children water safety tips.
36 Cool Things to Do in New York City For a First Time Visitor
Is it your first time in New York? There are literally a million cool things to do in New York City. That’s what makes it New York. The possibilities here are endless… and so is the amount of money you can spend on those activities. You are reading:...
Program for kids with learning disabilities inspires change
NEW YORK -- As children head back to school this fall, there's a charter school program catering to children with learning disabilities that is inspiring change in the New York City school system.Since its inception, Bridge Prep Charter School has been focused on innovative programming."What we've seen is miraculous," the school's executive director, Tim Castanza, told CBS2's Alecia Reid.Castanza says this is the first school in New York state designed to serve children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities."We have students that come to us multiple levels behind, and when they get instruction the way that they need it,...
WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday
On Tuesday, September 13th at 12PM at the West New York Little League Field, located at 53rd Street between Park Avenue and Broadway, the town will hold a food drive for residents and families in need. All food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Mayor Gabriel...
PHIPPS NEIGHBORHOODS & AMAZON CO-HOST BRONX HIRING FAIR
On Friday, September 9, 2022, Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon co-hosted a Hiring Fair at the non-profit’s West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx,. Over 150 job seekers attended the event, at which both Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon recruited potential employees for a variety of positions...
15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here
Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
