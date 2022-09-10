ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Broadway's 'The Music Man' to close

NEW YORK - The producers of the Broadway musical comedy "The Music Man" have announced that the show is going to close. The show, starring Hugh Jackman, will have its final show on Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets for the final block of performances will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at 9 a.m. They can be purchased at the Winter Garden Theatre Box Office or via telecharge.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

2022 Yonkers Riverfest Line-Up Announced for September 17

The Largest One-Day Festival Will Feature Kisstory, Afro Dominicano, Tru Osborne, and More!. The annual Yonkers Riverfest, hosted by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, has announced the full music lineup featuring several tribute bands playing all your favorite songs to sing along to and performers from practically every genre of music. Taking place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 12 PM to 7 PM, the festival brings together over 15,000 people along the Hudson River to enjoy musical entertainment, great food, arts, crafts, and children’s activities for all to enjoy.
YONKERS, NY
Secret NYC

12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Night Market Kicks Off Fall Season Saturday

The Queens Night Market returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the fall season this Saturday. The event, which features food vendors from around the world who sell their native cuisine, will take place every Saturday through Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight. The season concludes with a Halloween-themed event, complete with trick-or-treating and costume contest.
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend

True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week

The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street

New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival

Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

16 Best Tattoo Shops In NYC To Get Your Next Tattoo

Tattoos are one of our favorite ways to express yourself, and there are plenty of great tattoo shops in NYC where you can get excellent work done. Whether you’re looking for a $50 design or you want your entire body tatted, there are plenty of shops in the city you can visit. But, if you want quality ink, you have to go to a reputable tattoo studio with qualified staff. So, to help you find a shop that is capable of creating the design you want, here is a list of the best tattoo shops in NYC! Daredevil Tattoo is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

Indy Jazz Fest 2022, Oct. 1 & 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Indy Jazz Fest is back in town at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park in Indianapolis for 2022. Indy Jazz Fest Festival director, David Allee joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the upcoming festival. Tickets can be purchased here. Learn more about the Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News 12

Major Owens Community Center hosts free swim lessons for children

Some Brooklyn children took part in free swimming lessons Sunday at Major Owens Community Center. The pool lanes were filled with children receiving one-on-one instruction on how to keep their heads above the water. The event was part of the Brooklyn Swims outreach program to teach children water safety tips.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Program for kids with learning disabilities inspires change

NEW YORK -- As children head back to school this fall, there's a charter school program catering to children with learning disabilities that is inspiring change in the New York City school system.Since its inception, Bridge Prep Charter School has been focused on innovative programming."What we've seen is miraculous," the school's executive director, Tim Castanza, told CBS2's Alecia Reid.Castanza says this is the first school in New York state designed to serve children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities."We have students that come to us multiple levels behind, and when they get instruction the way that they need it,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday

On Tuesday, September 13th at 12PM at the West New York Little League Field, located at 53rd Street between Park Avenue and Broadway, the town will hold a food drive for residents and families in need. All food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Mayor Gabriel...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
The Bronx Chronicle

PHIPPS NEIGHBORHOODS & AMAZON CO-HOST BRONX HIRING FAIR

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon co-hosted a Hiring Fair at the non-profit’s West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx,. Over 150 job seekers attended the event, at which both Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon recruited potential employees for a variety of positions...
BRONX, NY
Time Out New York

15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here

Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

