Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
NOPD's dancing horse Ace honored with memorial service
New Orleans police announced earlier this week that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing second-line horse, had died. According to the NOPD, Ace died after suffering from Colic. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will...
WDSU
Tulane police arrest man accused in on-campus fondling incident
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Campus Police Department announced an arrest in a fondling case. On Wednesday of last week, campus police issued an alert after a fondling incident was reported to have happened on campus. TUPD investigated the incident and arrested Gregory McCrary, who is accused in the...
WDSU
Likely vote over New Orleans project caught in abortion debate
BATON ROUGE, La. — For a third time the Louisiana Bond Commission is scheduled to vote, Thursday morning, on a $39 million future line of credit for a New Orleans power plant, critical to power drainage pumps that remove rainwater in a city that faces chronic flood problems. The...
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
WDSU
New Orleans S&WB responding to water line break in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has responded to a water line break in Mid-City on Tuesday. The water line break happened while crews were working on a joint infrastructure project near the 200 block of N. Carrollton. Crews assisted the contractors in closing down...
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry calls for end to New Orleans consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining other New Orleans leaders in a fight to end the federal consent decree in New Orleans. Recent court filings show Landry has asked that the agreement end. The federal consent decree was enacted more than a decade ago by...
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements set for New Orleans International Airport employee killed
A woman who was killed at the New Orleans International Airport will be laid to rest Saturday. Jermani Thompson was killed when her hair became caught in a piece of equipment while she was unloading baggage for a flight. Thompson's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m....
WDSU
New Orleans drivers snarled after multi-car crash on interstate
NEW ORLEANS — A four car accident closed the westbound lanes of the interstate Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the Crowder Boulevard exit. One car reportedly caught fire. All lanes of the interstate have reopened, but backups have reached Bullard Avenue.
WDSU
African American Heritage Trail relaunched at Whitney Plantation in Edgard
EDGARD, La. — On Tuesday, there was a relaunch of the African American Heritage Trail in Louisiana. Much of the African American history in the state and across the country remains untold. State leaders said it is time we change that in moving forward. The event was held at...
WDSU
Bridge City escapee indicted in Uptown attempted murder, carjacking case
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office announced Thursday indictments in the attempted murder of a 59-year-old man in Uptown. District Attorney Jason Williams said Kendell Myles, 17 was indicted by a grand jury for the attempted murder of Scott Toups, 59, during a carjacking in Uptown New Orleans in July. Myles was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with the use of a firearm, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal discharging of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and aggravated flight from an officer, according to the DA's office.
WDSU
State police, Airmed respond to crash on Interstate 12
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police and Airmed responded to a crash on Interstate 12 in Slidell Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Donya Street Overpass between the Highway 11 exit and the Airport Road exit. Lanes were briefly closed so Airmed could access the crash. Troopers say...
WDSU
New Orleans minor tells police he was kidnapped after exiting school bus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, a boy reported to police that he got off the school bus at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue when he was grabbed and placed into a van.
WDSU
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
WDSU
NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
WDSU
NOPD: Man, woman found shot to death in Tremé
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. NOPD said officers were called for a wellness check request. When they arrived, they...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish sheriff announces road closure after accident on Willowdale Boulevard
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced a road closure Wednesday morning after a car struck a utility pole. According to the sheriff, the traffic lights are out at the intersection of Highway 90 and Willowdale Boulevard. Drivers are asked to treat the intersection...
WDSU
Man carjacked in Central Business District, reports that NOPD never showed
NEW ORLEANS — Henrik Vanderwall owns a recycling pick-up business, which he uses to provide for his family. Just three days ago, when he went to pick up a trash bin, things took a sudden turn for the worse. Vanderwall got out of his truck and walked to the...
WDSU
Decision to move Bridge City youth to Angola on hold after extension filed
NEW ORLEANS — An expected decision on a proposed plan to move troubled youth from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has been delayed for now. Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed moving inmates from the center to Angola as a way to combat...
