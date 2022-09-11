ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

NOPD's dancing horse Ace honored with memorial service

New Orleans police announced earlier this week that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing second-line horse, had died. According to the NOPD, Ace died after suffering from Colic. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tulane police arrest man accused in on-campus fondling incident

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Campus Police Department announced an arrest in a fondling case. On Wednesday of last week, campus police issued an alert after a fondling incident was reported to have happened on campus. TUPD investigated the incident and arrested Gregory McCrary, who is accused in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Likely vote over New Orleans project caught in abortion debate

BATON ROUGE, La. — For a third time the Louisiana Bond Commission is scheduled to vote, Thursday morning, on a $39 million future line of credit for a New Orleans power plant, critical to power drainage pumps that remove rainwater in a city that faces chronic flood problems. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

New Orleans S&WB responding to water line break in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has responded to a water line break in Mid-City on Tuesday. The water line break happened while crews were working on a joint infrastructure project near the 200 block of N. Carrollton. Crews assisted the contractors in closing down...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcorn State#American Football#College Football#Fcs#The Green Wave#Braves
WDSU

Bridge City escapee indicted in Uptown attempted murder, carjacking case

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office announced Thursday indictments in the attempted murder of a 59-year-old man in Uptown. District Attorney Jason Williams said Kendell Myles, 17 was indicted by a grand jury for the attempted murder of Scott Toups, 59, during a carjacking in Uptown New Orleans in July. Myles was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with the use of a firearm, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal discharging of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and aggravated flight from an officer, according to the DA's office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

State police, Airmed respond to crash on Interstate 12

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police and Airmed responded to a crash on Interstate 12 in Slidell Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Donya Street Overpass between the Highway 11 exit and the Airport Road exit. Lanes were briefly closed so Airmed could access the crash. Troopers say...
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Man, woman found shot to death in Tremé

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in the Tremé neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. NOPD said officers were called for a wellness check request. When they arrived, they...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy