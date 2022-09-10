Read full article on original website
Related
Guardians scoreboard mistakenly lists Tony La Russa as White Sox starting shortstop
The Cleveland Guardians have had four games against the Chicago White Sox postponed during the 2022 regular season, including three home tilts. With both teams having a previously scheduled off day on Thursday, they are making up one of the postponements in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon. Having come off of...
Preseason Gives Tre Mann a Chance to Rebound After Summer League Struggles
Tre Mann didn’t have his best stuff at the Summer League this off-season, but with the preseason slate closing in Mann is given another chance to showcase his skills.
Comments / 0