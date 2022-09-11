Read full article on original website
Women's soccer to host Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Providence this Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears remain in TopDrawerSoccer's National Ranking at No. 25 after a pair of games last week. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly...
PREVIEW: Brown Set to Kick off 2022 Season Saturday against Bryant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown football will kick off its 136th season this Saturday afternoon when they host Bryant at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m. and will be televised live on NESNplus and streamed live on ESPN+. The game will also air live on the radio on 790 The Score.
Men's soccer hosts UMass Lowell in home opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will play its first home game of the season this Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. against UMass Lowell. The Bears are coming off an exciting 1-0 win over Providence for Chase Wileman's first victory as head coach. The River Hawks are currently in the middle of a 0-3-1 skid after opening the season with a win over St. Francis Brooklyn.
ECAC Releases Women’s Hockey Preseason Poll
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – The ECAC released its preseason women's hockey poll on Wednesday. Brown was tabbed ninth in the preseason ledger, with two-time defending tournament champion Colgate taking the top spot after earning six first place votes. The poll was voted upon by the conference's 12 head coaches.
Ilias Stothart named NWPC Rookie of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown water polo's Ilias Stothart has been named Rookie of the Week for the Northeast Water Polo Conference on Thursday, Sept. 15. Stothart received the honor after leading the Bears in scoring as Brown went 2-0 last week. Stothart finished the week with the seven goals, scoring...
Brown University Athletics
Clock UML Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score BRWN Score Play. 01:24 Shot by BRWN Dadzie, Kojo, bottom left, saved by Heihsel, Jacob. 02:30 Corner kick [02:30]. 04:25 Foul on Kjelsmark Battal, Aksel. 07:50 Shot by BRWN Gee, Kyle, out top. 12:22 Shot by BRWN Gogo Peters, Jamin,...
Football Announces Promotional Schedule and Enhancements to Fan Experience
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football program has announced its promotional schedule and several new enhancements to the fan experience for the upcoming 2022 football season, which kicks off this Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium against Bryant. Each of the Bears' five home games will...
Football Announces the Return of the James Perry Coach’s Show
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Bears Sports Properties has announced a commitment to air the James Perry Coach's Show live every Thursday night throughout the 2022 Brown football season. New this season, the show will be broadcast live on the radio from three different locations around Providence throughout the season,...
