WATCH (ESPN+) STEPHENVILLE, Texas – After a seven-game lead-up in non-conference play, the ACU soccer team opens the WAC schedule Sunday afternoon 90 miles away at Tarleton. The Wildcats and Texans both sit at 4-2-1 on the season as the calendar shifts to the conference slate, and ACU will take its four-match unbeaten streak into Stephenville against a first-year program. Tarleton opened its inaugural season in 2022, and is 3-0 so far at home. The game kicks at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, and the game will air on ESPN+.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO