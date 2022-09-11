Read full article on original website
acusports.com
ACU opens WAC play at Tarleton Sunday
WATCH (ESPN+) STEPHENVILLE, Texas – After a seven-game lead-up in non-conference play, the ACU soccer team opens the WAC schedule Sunday afternoon 90 miles away at Tarleton. The Wildcats and Texans both sit at 4-2-1 on the season as the calendar shifts to the conference slate, and ACU will take its four-match unbeaten streak into Stephenville against a first-year program. Tarleton opened its inaugural season in 2022, and is 3-0 so far at home. The game kicks at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, and the game will air on ESPN+.
acusports.com
Wildcats open renovated Moody against Oklahoma
ABILENE, Texas—The Wildcats opened their home slate on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma Sooners, falling 3-0. The Sooners front line won the battle at the net both outblocking and outhitting the Wildcats. ACU was able to put a few runs together but weren't able to find the right rhythm to come out on top.
