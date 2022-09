HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—Marshall cross country is set to run in the team's second regular season meet Friday at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia. The meet takes place at the Buford Meredith Cross Country Course on Virginia Tech's campus and is set to begin at 6 p.m. for the women's 6K and will continue at 6:40 p.m. for the men's 8K.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO