Salem, OR

kykn.com

Overnight Construction on Liberty Street SE Begins September 19

Expect delays during the overnight hours on Liberty St. SE north of Mission St. as crews complete repairs to the sanitary sewer lines from Mission St. to Salem’s Civic Center beginning September 19, 2022, through September 23, 2022. This work will require the closure of 1 lane of traffic during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the west side of Liberty St. SE while the project is being completed.
SALEM, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead

ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
ELKTON, OR
clayconews.com

SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Reduction of Evacuation Levels for Vitae Springs Fire

In consultation with fire officials, existing evacuation levels are being reduced for the Vitae Springs fire effective 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022. A detailed map of up-to-date evacuation areas can be found at https://bit.ly/2022VitaeSpringsFire. Level 2: Be Set. Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Rd S to River Rd.
MARION COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
kptv.com

Salem brush fire 100% contained, evacuations downgraded

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Evacuation levels have been reduced as of 12 p.m. Sunday for the Vitae Springs Fire burning in south Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:. Vitae Springs Road between...
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

Miller officially out as Philomath’s fire chief

Philomath Fire & Rescue’s board of directors officially parted ways with Tom Miller as the fire chief on Monday afternoon with its approval of a “separation agreement” and the appointment of Chancy Ferguson to fill those responsibilities on an interim basis. Miller said that after meeting on...
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Man dead after barricade situation in Springfield ends in shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man is dead after barricading himself and a female hostage inside a Springfield home for hours, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. At about 3:52 p.m. on September 12, the Sheriff's office got a 911 call from a child inside a home on south Ash Street and south Second Street. The caller said a mom and step-father were in a fight. Deputies said they arrived at 4:05 p.m. and learned that seven kids, ranging in ages from one to eleven years old, were inside. Deputies said the home was being used as a daycare.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte

EUGENE, Ore. -- A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire. According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject. Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Historic Newberg drive-in damaged in hit-and-run with U-Haul

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) The owner of the beloved 99W Drive-In Theatre in Newberg is devasted after a driver ripped their ticket booth from the ground in a hit-and-run. The owner says someone tried to drive a U-Haul through the entrance, but the truck was too big and tore the ticket booth away from its foundation.
NEWBERG, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (September 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 12

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Kendra Lee Peracca (57) of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by Nancy Ann VICKSTROM (74). Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash. Hwy 101 was closed for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT Incident Response.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Scammers swindle woman out of $14,000

The Tigard Police Department describes calls and offers advice to avoid scams in logs from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 28 Officers arrested a driver for DUII near the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The driver's blood alcohol content was measured at 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers were called to help with a man experiencing an apparent mental health crisis....
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
CORNELIUS, OR

