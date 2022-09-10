SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man is dead after barricading himself and a female hostage inside a Springfield home for hours, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. At about 3:52 p.m. on September 12, the Sheriff's office got a 911 call from a child inside a home on south Ash Street and south Second Street. The caller said a mom and step-father were in a fight. Deputies said they arrived at 4:05 p.m. and learned that seven kids, ranging in ages from one to eleven years old, were inside. Deputies said the home was being used as a daycare.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO