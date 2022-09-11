Read full article on original website
dale smith
4d ago
Anyone can hold a belt for 2 yrs when you always have outside interference, but that’s all part of the show, put him in a match against Brock lesnar I take Brock any day, but not even Brock can beat him thanks to others getting involved
Reply(4)
15
think for yourself
4d ago
why would anyone go after him the script written for him always the same he wins with help from his family or as writers say bloodline.. it's gotten boring.
Reply
12
Joseph Watt
4d ago
Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre deserve à rematch. I DON'T WANT TO SEE NOTHING ELSE. AND THE USOS AND PAUL HEYMAN AND ANYONE INTERFERING WILL BE FINED OR SUSPENDED.
Reply(1)
4
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Teases Return Of Successful Stable
Call it a flashback? Stables have been a major deal in WWE for a very long time and that is still the case to this day. You get to see wrestlers come together and combine their talents rather than going it alone. That is the kind of thing that can offer all kinds of benefits and WWE has done their best to make it work. Now a WWE star is teasing the return of a rather successful stable.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
UFC・
Popculture
Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)
It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Smokes Weed On The Sidewalk With WWE Hall Of Famer
Ric Flair certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement. "The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to share a video of him smoking blunts with fellow cannabis entrepreneur and boxing legend Mike Tyson outside of TAO Chicago, a popular and haunted nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood. "Ric Flair Drip,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long On If He Was Surprised By Allegations Levied Against Vince McMahon
Nearly two months have passed since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE in the wake of an investigation into a reported series of hush money payments he allegedly made to former female employees to silence them from speaking publicly about potential misconduct and harassment, but the scandalous termination of his corporate reign still hangs over wrestling.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
411mania.com
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Laments Travel Woes: 'I Can't Make This Up'
Alexa Bliss has not had a good travel week. As a member of the "WWE Raw" brand, she's been aligned with Asuka and "RAW" Women's Champion Bianca Belair lately in an effort to thwart Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. But Damage CTRL isn't Bliss' only enemy at the moment — she's also seemingly been put in a feud with American Airlines.
Comments / 57