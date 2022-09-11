Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Teases Return Of Successful Stable
Call it a flashback? Stables have been a major deal in WWE for a very long time and that is still the case to this day. You get to see wrestlers come together and combine their talents rather than going it alone. That is the kind of thing that can offer all kinds of benefits and WWE has done their best to make it work. Now a WWE star is teasing the return of a rather successful stable.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Fight Takes Place After Monday Night Raw
There’s more to come. Monday Night Raw has been WWE’s flagship television show for the better part of thirty years. So many of the most famous moments that WWE fans can remember in this generation have taken place on the show and there is nothing to suggest that it is going to stop anytime soon. Going to a show is a special feeling, especially when you get a bonus after the show is over.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day
It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Status
Ever since Vince McMahon retired back in July WWE has been going through some changes, and Kevin Owens seems to be benefiting. Owens has gone through a character change that has seemingly seen him revert to his old Prizefighter gimmick. The former Universal Champion has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, but has taken on more of a babyface role.
stillrealtous.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Why He Left WWE
For years Claudio Castagnoli competed in WWE as Cesaro, but his contract expired months ago and he decided to part ways with the company. Rumors of Claudio’s impending AEW debut started making the rounds, and he officially joined the company when he wrestled his first match for All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door back in June.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Shares Selfie Of Top WWE Raw Star
John Cena loves to tease fans on his personal Instagram account by posting random images, and now the 16-time WWE World Champion has posted a selfie taken by a current "WWE Raw" superstar. Yesterday, Cena posted a selfie taken by Austin Theory to his 17.9 million followers. Of course, Theory...
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
