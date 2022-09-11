ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Volleyball Closes Non-Conference Slate at Tulane Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team (4-4) will conclude the non-conference portion of its 2022 schedule at the Tulane Invitational Sept. 16-17 at the Devlin Fieldhouse in Uptown New Orleans. The Tigers take on Oregon State (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday and will end the tournament with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2022 fall schedule Thursday morning. The Tigers will have seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Tiger Park. Fall ball will begin for LSU with its lone game away from home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Opens 2022 Fall Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The LSU women’s tennis team will kick off the 2022 fall campaign on Friday morning when they participate in day one of the Wahoowa Invitational, hosted by the University of Virginia at the Virginia Tennis Complex. The Wahoowa Invitational is set to run from Friday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: Soccer Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir

LSU soccer freshman midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir has made an instant impact since her arrival in Baton Rouge. However, she wasn’t quite prepared for the often sultry Louisiana weather. “I had to buy loads of clothes when I got down here,” Hermannsdottir said, “I had no shorts.”. Hermannsdottir,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tiger Golfers Finish Fourth In Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – The No. 18 LSU men’s golf team posted a fourth-place finish at Squire Creek Country Club and the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday, posting a third straight under par round. The Tigers finished 54 holes at 24-under par after a 6-under round of 282. LSU finished...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tommy Hixon

Tommy Hixon enters his first year in the LSU Athletic Department as an Account Executive with the Ticket Sales team. Prior to joining LSU, Tommy worked as a Senior Account executive with the Georgia Swarm professional lacrosse team and interned in Baton Rouge with the Rougarou.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women's Golf Claims Green Wave Fall Classic Title

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU women’s golf team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason Golf Channel poll, posted the lowest 54-hole regular season score to rally in the final holes to win the Green Wave Fall Classic at Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course. The win, with...
BATON ROUGE, LA

