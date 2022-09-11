Read full article on original website
Volleyball Closes Non-Conference Slate at Tulane Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team (4-4) will conclude the non-conference portion of its 2022 schedule at the Tulane Invitational Sept. 16-17 at the Devlin Fieldhouse in Uptown New Orleans. The Tigers take on Oregon State (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday and will end the tournament with...
LSU Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2022 fall schedule Thursday morning. The Tigers will have seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Tiger Park. Fall ball will begin for LSU with its lone game away from home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against...
Hill and Ward To Represent LSU on SEC Basketball Leadership Committee
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Justice Hill of LSU Men’s Basketball and Emily Ward of LSU Women’s Basketball will be in Birmingham at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday to take part in the conference’s Basketball Leadership Council annual meeting. Hill is entering his first season as a...
Women’s Tennis Opens 2022 Fall Season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The LSU women’s tennis team will kick off the 2022 fall campaign on Friday morning when they participate in day one of the Wahoowa Invitational, hosted by the University of Virginia at the Virginia Tennis Complex. The Wahoowa Invitational is set to run from Friday,...
UNLOCKED: Go behind the scenes of LSU Football's first two games, only on GOLD
This week, we’re unlocking episodes 2 and 3 of “The Path,” a weekly docuseries offering viewers unprecedented access to LSU Football all season long, only on LSU GOLD. Fans can go behind the scenes of LSU’s contests with Florida State and Southern for free this week, simply by visiting LSU.GOLD.
IN FOCUS: Soccer Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir
LSU soccer freshman midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir has made an instant impact since her arrival in Baton Rouge. However, she wasn’t quite prepared for the often sultry Louisiana weather. “I had to buy loads of clothes when I got down here,” Hermannsdottir said, “I had no shorts.”. Hermannsdottir,...
Tiger Golfers Finish Fourth In Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
BATON ROUGE – The No. 18 LSU men’s golf team posted a fourth-place finish at Squire Creek Country Club and the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday, posting a third straight under par round. The Tigers finished 54 holes at 24-under par after a 6-under round of 282. LSU finished...
Tommy Hixon
Tommy Hixon enters his first year in the LSU Athletic Department as an Account Executive with the Ticket Sales team. Prior to joining LSU, Tommy worked as a Senior Account executive with the Georgia Swarm professional lacrosse team and interned in Baton Rouge with the Rougarou.
Women's Golf Claims Green Wave Fall Classic Title
NEW ORLEANS – The LSU women’s golf team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason Golf Channel poll, posted the lowest 54-hole regular season score to rally in the final holes to win the Green Wave Fall Classic at Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course. The win, with...
