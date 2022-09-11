CATOOSA, Okla. – Harding freshman Pilar Martinez shot 6-over 146 to tie for fourth place in the 36-hole NSU Golf Classic, played Monday and Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club. Her score was a career best and tied for the fourth best 36-hole score in program history. Martinez had eight birdies, four in each round.

SEARCY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO