Searcy, AR

hardingsports.com

Volleyball Wins 10th Straight Tuesday

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Harding volleyball team stayed perfect in Great American Conference action Tuesday after defeating Ouachita Baptist 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 26-24, 25-13). Harding improves to 12-1 on the season and is 2-0 in GAC action. Ouachita Baptist falls to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in the GAC. FIRST...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Pilar Martinez Places Fourth at NSU Golf Classic

CATOOSA, Okla. – Harding freshman Pilar Martinez shot 6-over 146 to tie for fourth place in the 36-hole NSU Golf Classic, played Monday and Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club. Her score was a career best and tied for the fourth best 36-hole score in program history. Martinez had eight birdies, four in each round.
SEARCY, AR

