World Cup 2022 top scorers: Who's in the running for the Golden Boot? Every scorer so far

The race to become the World Cup 2022 top scorer has officially begun.

Some of the world's best forwards are among the World Cup 2022 Golden Boot favourites – but we'll have to wait until December 18 before we find out who has won joined the list of every World Cup's top scorers . Some even have the opportunity of becoming one of the World Cup's top all-time scorers .

The award is one of the most prestigious in world football, and has been won by some of the greatest players to have ever graced a football field. The first ever recipient was Guillermo Stabile, who fired Uruguay to glory in the very first World Cup back in 1930. Other notable winners include Gerd Muller in 1970, Salvatore Schillaci at Italia 90 and Thomas Muller in 2010.

Two Englishmen have even won the award in the past, with Gary Lineker's six goals at Mexico 86 proving unbeatable, despite England's quarter-final exit. Harry Kane is the current holder, having struck five times at Russia 2018. Kane will be hoping to make it back to back Golden Boots as England go in search go glory.

As the 2022 World Cup fixtures tick by, there will be more and more goals coming in, but here's who's off the mark already...

World Cup 2022 top scorers

3 goals – Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Marcus Rashford (England)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

2 goals – Bukayo Saka (England)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran)

Olivier Giroud (France)

Ferran Torres (Spain)

Richarlison (Brazil)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

Cho Gue-sung (South Korea)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Salem Aldawsari (Saudi Arabia)

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Niclas Fullkrug (Germany)

Ritsu Doan (Japan)

1 goal – Jude Bellingham (England)

Raheem Sterling (England)

Jack Grealish (England)

Davy Klaassen (Netherlands)

Timothy Weah (USA)

Gareth Bale (Wales)

Saleh Alshehri (Saudi Arabia)

Adrian Rabiot (France)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

Takuma Asano (Japan)

Dani Olmo (Spain)

Marco Asensio (Spain)

Gavi (Spain)

Carlos Soler (Spain)

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Rafael Leao (Portugal)

Joao Felix (Portugal)

Osman Bukari (Ghana)

Andre Ayew (Ghana)

Roozbeh Cheshmi (Iran)

Ramin Rezaeian (Iran)

Boulaye Dia (Senegal)

Famara Diedhiou (Senegal)

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng (Senegal)

Mohammed Muntari (Qatar)

Mitchell Duke (Australia)

Piotr Zielinski (Poland)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Andreas Christensen (Denmark)

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica)

Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco)

Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco)

Alphonso Davies (Canada)

Marko Livaja (Croatia)

Lovro Majer (Croatia)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)

Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia)

Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia)

Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)

Casemiro (Brazil)

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Phil Foden (England)

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

Luis Chavez (Mexico)

Henry Martin (Mexico)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco)

Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica)

Ao Tanaka (Japan)