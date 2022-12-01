ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

World Cup 2022 top scorers: Who's in the running for the Golden Boot? Every scorer so far

By Conor Pope
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jq5ID_0hqqWhv500

The race to become the World Cup 2022 top scorer has officially begun.

Some of the world's best forwards are among the World Cup 2022 Golden Boot favourites – but we'll have to wait until December 18 before we find out who has won joined the list of every World Cup's top scorers . Some even have the opportunity of becoming one of the World Cup's top all-time scorers .

The award is one of the most prestigious in world football, and has been won by some of the greatest players to have ever graced a football field. The first ever recipient was Guillermo Stabile, who fired Uruguay to glory in the very first World Cup back in 1930. Other notable winners include Gerd Muller in 1970, Salvatore Schillaci at Italia 90 and Thomas Muller in 2010.

Two Englishmen have even won the award in the past, with Gary Lineker's six goals at Mexico 86 proving unbeatable, despite England's quarter-final exit. Harry Kane is the current holder, having struck five times at Russia 2018. Kane will be hoping to make it back to back Golden Boots as England go in search go glory.

As the 2022 World Cup fixtures tick by, there will be more and more goals coming in, but here's who's off the mark already...

World Cup 2022 top scorers

3 goals – Enner Valencia (Ecuador)
Kylian Mbappe (France)
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)
Marcus Rashford (England)
Alvaro Morata (Spain)

2 goals – Bukayo Saka (England)
Mehdi Taremi (Iran)
Olivier Giroud (France)
Ferran Torres (Spain)
Richarlison (Brazil)
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)
Cho Gue-sung (South Korea)
Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)
Salem Aldawsari (Saudi Arabia)
Kai Havertz (Germany)
Niclas Fullkrug (Germany)
Ritsu Doan (Japan)

1 goal – Jude Bellingham (England)
Raheem Sterling (England)
Jack Grealish (England)
Davy Klaassen (Netherlands)
Timothy Weah (USA)
Gareth Bale (Wales)
Saleh Alshehri (Saudi Arabia)
Adrian Rabiot (France)
Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)
Takuma Asano (Japan)
Dani Olmo (Spain)
Marco Asensio (Spain)
Gavi (Spain)
Carlos Soler (Spain)
Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)
Breel Embolo (Switzerland)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Rafael Leao (Portugal)
Joao Felix (Portugal)
Osman Bukari (Ghana)
Andre Ayew (Ghana)
Roozbeh Cheshmi (Iran)
Ramin Rezaeian (Iran)
Boulaye Dia (Senegal)
Famara Diedhiou (Senegal)
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng (Senegal)
Mohammed Muntari (Qatar)
Mitchell Duke (Australia)
Piotr Zielinski (Poland)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Andreas Christensen (Denmark)
Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)
Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica)
Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco)
Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco)
Alphonso Davies (Canada)
Marko Livaja (Croatia)
Lovro Majer (Croatia)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon)
Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)
Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)
Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia)
Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia)
Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)
Casemiro (Brazil)
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)
Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)
Phil Foden (England)
Julian Alvarez (Argentina)
Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)
Luis Chavez (Mexico)
Henry Martin (Mexico)
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)
Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco)
Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica)
Ao Tanaka (Japan)

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Final score, highlights and reactions

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Daily Mail

'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia

Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
New York Post

Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’

Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup. But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.” Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy