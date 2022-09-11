Read full article on original website
Brownwood tennis coasts past San Saba, 13-2
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions cruised to a 13-2 home victory over San Saba Thursday in non-district tennis action. The Lady Lions dominated the action as San Saba brought only two boys to the match. The girls swept all three doubles matches as wins were claimed by the No....
Lions target third straight win, first at home, against undefeated Glen Rose
With a pair of road victories under their belt, the Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions return to Gordon Wood Stadium Friday night seeking their first home win of the season, but another stellar challenge awaits in the form of the 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers.
Early looks to halt two-game skid as Troy visits
EARLY – The Early Longhorns will be back on their home turf Friday night, looking to put a two-game losing streak behind them as they welcome the Class 3A Division I Troy Trojans, led by former Comanche head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer. Kickoff between Early (1-2) and Troy (1-2) is...
Lady Horns capture Blanket Invitational championship
BLANKET – The Early Lady Horns cross country team finished first as a team at Wednesday’s Blanket Invitational, held at Creekbend Golf Course. The Lady Horns’ first-place team effort was led by Madison Torrez (second overall), Preslee Richmond (fifth), Trinity Torrez (seventh), Brooke Miller (20th), and Steely Fielder (26th).
Despite victory, Lions tumble six spots to No. 12 in latest Harris state rankings
Despite a 13-point road victory over the Burnet Bulldogs this past Friday, the Brownwood Lions tumbled from No. 6 to No. 12 in the latest Class 4A Division I Harris Ratings. The Lions (2-1) started the season at No. 37, moved up to No. 31 after a 30-24 loss to 5A Division II No. 16 Abilene Wylie, vaulted to No. 6 after a 55-16 road thrashing at 4A Division I No. 60 Marble Falls, and defeated 4A Division I No. 39 Burnet, 33-20, only to dip in the rankings for the first time.
Bangs attempting to string together win streak on trip to Merkel
BANGS – The Bangs Dragons are coming off their first victory of the season, a resounding 53-6 triumph over Grape Creek, and look to even their overall record with a second straight win Friday night against the Merkel Badgers. Kickoff between the Dragons (1-2) and Badgers (1-2) is slated...
Amon Benson
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
Two Lions place in Top 10 at Lipan Invitational cross country meet.
LIPAN – Four Brownwood Lions runners were among the field of 85 that competed at the Lipan Invitational cross country meet Wednesday. Two Lions placed in the Top 10 as Caleb Nelson finished sixth in a time of 17:42.3 while Luke Gray came in ninth, clocked at 18:00.57. Also...
Wanda Lois Mobley
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas.
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
Brian Geeslin
Graveside funeral services for Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. No visitation has been set. Arrangements are under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite. He passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 in Hamilton. He was born...
Eugenio Cantu
Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
William C. Kelley Jr.
William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry, and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.
Saundra Sigler
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for internment at Coleman City Cemetery.
Antonio Bernal
Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 15
September 20 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 26 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. October 3 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court. 10 – Extension Office Closed for Columbus Day. 18 – Brown...
HPU to host Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event Sept. 22
Howard Payne University invites the public to the latest installment of the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series, featuring a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation by HPU personnel. The event will be held Thursday, September 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s Mabee University Center.
Citizens National Bank holds grand reopening celebration
Citizens National Bank is holding its grand reopening celebration today, Thursday, Sept. 15, at the bank building in downtown Brownwood, located at 1 Carnegie Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday and speakers included CNB Chairman of the Board Calvin Fryar, Chief Executive Officer John P. Guest, and Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford.
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
Brush tour planned for Sept. 27
Tuesday, September 27, 2022, will be the date of a brush control tour conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County. It will be held at the Brownwood Recycling Center and Landfill located at 6800 FM 45. The tour will begin at 5:30pm. Brush encroachment continues to...
