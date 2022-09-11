Seiya Nakamura has spent the past eight years building his namesake sales and brand consultancy agency in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Hong, and Shanghai, and formed alliances with major venture capital firms to help the brands they invested in scale in the Asian market and beyond. Its partnership with the Italian fashion showroom 247, which saw 247 acquiring a 46 percent stake in the Tokyo-based showroom earlier this year, enables Seiya Nakamura 2.24 to gradually create a global sales network, expanding its footprint to Milan. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYDaniel...

BUSINESS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO