Southeastern hosts CCSU to open homestand
Southeastern (0-2) vs. Central Connecticut State (0-2) Sept. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Series History: SLU leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Southeastern 56, Central Connecticut State 10 (Sept. 18, 2021 | New Britain, Conn.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Chase Gispert, Lonn Ellzey and Makenzie Fletcher) Radio:...
Game Notes: LSU opens SEC play against Mississippi State
LSU (1-1) jumps into Southeastern Conference action this week when the Tigers host Mississippi State (2-0) at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (reporter) calling the action. LSU is coming off a 65-17 win over Southern last week, while Mississippi State posted a 39-17 road win over Arizona. It will mark the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and MSU coach Mike Leach. Last year, LSU beat the Bulldogs, 28-25, in Starkville. LSU leads the overall series with Mississippi State, which dates back to 1896, 76-36-3.
LSU home-and-home non-conference football series with Oklahom canceled
Not that it was much more than a formality but LSU’s home-and-home football series with Oklahoma in 2027 and 2028 will be canceled since the Sooners are joining the SEC. Games scheduled by Oklahoma and Texas with SEC school were also canceled Wednesday as a result of the conference expansion which will take place no later than 2025.
Larry Fedora steps down as head coach of New Orleans Breakers
NEW ORLEANS – The USFL today announced that seven of eight head coaches are returning for Season 2, with New Orleans Breakers Coach Larry Fedora stepping away from football to spend more time with his family. Fedora, who celebrated his 60th birthday last Saturday, will stay until the USFL completes a search for his replacement.
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this week
Florida residents will have another discount grocery store to choose from this week as a popular supermarket chain opens its newest location. This week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi is opening a new location in Boca Raton, Florida. The new store is set to open on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Louisiana High School Teacher Assaulted by Student While Substitute Recorded Video on Cell Phone
A substitute teacher says she's appalled by a recent altercation that she witnessed at L.B. Landry High School. An altercation recorded by a substitute teacher who told WDSU that she only wanted to be identified as "Kourtney" is one of many recent fights at the school that has been caught on video.
Cops: Man shot after confronting girlfriend and another man
Northshore authorities say a man is recovering after he was shot Thursday night near Slidell. Sheriff’s deputies say the victim confronted the suspect, Keith Cotton, who was in a vehicle with the victim’s girlfriend.
