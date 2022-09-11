ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Southeastern hosts CCSU to open homestand

Southeastern (0-2) vs. Central Connecticut State (0-2) Sept. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Series History: SLU leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Southeastern 56, Central Connecticut State 10 (Sept. 18, 2021 | New Britain, Conn.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Chase Gispert, Lonn Ellzey and Makenzie Fletcher) Radio:...
Game Notes: LSU opens SEC play against Mississippi State

LSU (1-1) jumps into Southeastern Conference action this week when the Tigers host Mississippi State (2-0) at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (reporter) calling the action. LSU is coming off a 65-17 win over Southern last week, while Mississippi State posted a 39-17 road win over Arizona. It will mark the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and MSU coach Mike Leach. Last year, LSU beat the Bulldogs, 28-25, in Starkville. LSU leads the overall series with Mississippi State, which dates back to 1896, 76-36-3.
LSU home-and-home non-conference football series with Oklahom canceled

Not that it was much more than a formality but LSU’s home-and-home football series with Oklahoma in 2027 and 2028 will be canceled since the Sooners are joining the SEC. Games scheduled by Oklahoma and Texas with SEC school were also canceled Wednesday as a result of the conference expansion which will take place no later than 2025.
Larry Fedora steps down as head coach of New Orleans Breakers

NEW ORLEANS – The USFL today announced that seven of eight head coaches are returning for Season 2, with New Orleans Breakers Coach Larry Fedora stepping away from football to spend more time with his family. Fedora, who celebrated his 60th birthday last Saturday, will stay until the USFL completes a search for his replacement.
