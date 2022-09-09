If you want to lead a healthy life, eating highly processed foods is never a great way to go. Prioritizing balanced, nutritious meals is the best way to ensure your body functions properly. Unfortunately, processed foods can be some of the tastiest and most convenient options out there—but if you’re aware of the risks at hand, you can make healthy, informed decisions about the food you eat and avoid those that will take a toll on your body.

NUTRITION ・ 1 DAY AGO