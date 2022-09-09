Read full article on original website
4 Processed Foods That Are Terrible For Your Health, Doctors Say
If you want to lead a healthy life, eating highly processed foods is never a great way to go. Prioritizing balanced, nutritious meals is the best way to ensure your body functions properly. Unfortunately, processed foods can be some of the tastiest and most convenient options out there—but if you’re aware of the risks at hand, you can make healthy, informed decisions about the food you eat and avoid those that will take a toll on your body.
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
gardeningknowhow.com
Cabin Landscaping Tips For A Rustic Outdoor Retreat
A recreational cabin is a luxury and a joy that provides a peaceful retreat away from daily cares. Where constant occupancy doesn’t occur, cabin landscaping ideas should be low maintenance, but can still be beautiful and sustainable. Natural cabin landscaping is an excellent way to achieve serenity combined with ease of care. Using native plants as landscaping ideas for cabin exteriors is a smart way to decorate the outdoors with plants that are adaptable to the wild surroundings.
What’s the Difference Between Pepitas and Pumpkin Seeds?
Pepitas and pumpkin seeds: the terms are frequently used interchangeably, but are they really the same thing? Well, not exactly. With a crunchy bite and a nutty, slightly sweet flavor, pepitas and pumpkin seeds do indeed share some similarities, but they are not the same thing. While both come from...
Spicy grilled shrimp and olive skewers for dinner: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olives and shrimp combo which are all the better when infused with smoky flavor from the grill. "These spicy shrimp skewers are easy on prep and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearls Specialties Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives for perfectly spicy, bold bites," says Tracy Wood, director brand and product management of Musco Family Olive Co.
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
What Exactly Is Chess Pie?
When it comes to ingredients and process, chess pie is an undeniably simple pie (it also happens to be undeniably delicious). But if you stop to consider its origins and how it got its name, chess pie quickly gets complicated. One of the more popular origin stories is that the...
How to Make “Cocadas Mexicanas,” an Easy 2-Ingredient Coconut Candy
Crossing the border bridge between Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas, the endless lines of cars are at a standstill. Candy vendors weave between cars with their colorful candy trays, Mexican desserts and bags full of refreshing chopped fruit. This is where I experienced my first cocada. What Are Cocadas?
Cream of Broccoli Soup
This vibrant green cream of broccoli soup is lush, savory, and perfect year-round if you’re a perpetual soup-eater like me. It’s extra flavorful, thanks to the addition of celery and carrot. And a generous amount of onion and garlic provide a delicious base that accentuates the flavor of the broccoli. A Yukon Gold potato thickens the soup without overpowering the flavor of the broccoli, fresh chives brighten everything up, and a touch of heavy cream brings it all together.
Drunken Shrimp with Succotash
This summery dish from Palm & Pine in New Orleans boasts layers of flavor. The succotash includes sweet corn, smoked paprika, poblano chile, and garlic; the shrimp are coated in a compound butter sauce seasoned with chiles, toasted cumin, and cilantro, which also gets a kick from a shot of mezcal. Use the largest shrimp you can find; at the restaurant, chefs Amarys and Jordan Herndon source head-on shrimp for a striking presentation. Charring the limes before serving them with the finished dish adds an extra smoky touch.
msn.com
Raisin: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Raisins help to lower the risk of heart diseases by reducing blood pressure and blood sugar. Raisins are a good source of fiber and work to lower bad cholesterol. Raisins are also a good source of potassium and this potassium helps to regulate blood pressure. Raisins also have a significant...
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
12tomatoes.com
Teriyaki Pork Skewers with Sesame Dipping Sauce
Teriyaki pork skewers are classic reproductions of the famed Japanese yakitori “meat on a stick.” They are light on the veg but packed full of delightfully grilled meat, and are matched with goma dare, a hugely popular Japanese sesame based dipping sauce that you can make at home. The best thing about this recipe is that it takes little to no time to put together, yet could be served in a restaurant!
thesouthernladycooks.com
IMPOSSIBLE APPLE PIE
This Impossible Apple Pie is so easy to make and absolutely delicious. I must admit I was a little skeptical when I put it all together but it turned out fantastic and we all loved it. Impossible pies are so easy since you don’t need a pie crust, they make their own and this one is definitely one to add to your recipe list.
Food & Wine
Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off
Whether it's a rich and smooth cold brew, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing cocktail — cold beverages hit differently with a hefty serving of ice. And if you're tired of waiting hours for water to freeze in those little cube molds (or of last-minute trips to the store for an extra bag of ice), it's time to invest in a quality countertop ice machine that will save you time, effort, and a headache.
Allrecipes.com
Blueberry Cream Cheese Wontons
Working with 6 wonton wrappers at a time, separate them out onto a clean work surface. Divide one of the cream cheese pieces into 6 pieces and place a piece in the middle of each wonton wrapper. Place 1 teaspoon of blueberry pie filling over the top of the cream cheese. Do not overfill, as the mixture may ooze out.
What Is A Bypass Shower Door?
The bypass shower door has remained commonplace through the years. It's compact, versatile, and easy to install, but is it the right choice for your bathroom?
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
