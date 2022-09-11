Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247
No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0