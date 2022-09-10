ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Host Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium

The Miami University football team hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Opening kick is slated for 12 p.m. The matchup with UC will be carried live on ESPNU. John Schriffen will handle play-by-play duties, while Rene Ingolia will serve as the color analyst.
CINCINNATI, OH
chattanoogacw.com

Friday Night Rivals! Boyd-Buchanan vs Silverdale Academy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week five is here! And this week we are traveling to Silverdale Academy as the Seahawks battle the Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers. The Seahawks are 2-2 on the year and the Buccaneers are 4-0. Can the Bucs continue their winning ways or will the Seahawks swoop down and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
College Sports
Oxford, OH
College Sports
Oxford, OH
Sports
City
Oxford, OH
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WBIR

Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Aims To Recruit New Vendors Through Fall Purchasing Expo

The City of Chattanooga is hosting its second purchasing expo to help area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the experience of doing business with the city. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to streamline processes and procedures for vendors in an...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redhawks#Miami University#University Of Cincinnati#Ohio University#Xavier University#Stratford
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests September 5-11

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Lee Rises in U.S. News Best College Ranking Once Again

Lee University has been ranked once again in the upper tier of Southern universities in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges. Lee ranked #23 this year, moving up four spots from last year within the top 50 “Best Regional Universities – South” category, which includes both public and private universities.
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work

(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy