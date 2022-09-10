Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
miamiredhawks.com
RedHawks Host Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium
The Miami University football team hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Opening kick is slated for 12 p.m. The matchup with UC will be carried live on ESPNU. John Schriffen will handle play-by-play duties, while Rene Ingolia will serve as the color analyst.
chattanoogacw.com
Friday Night Rivals! Boyd-Buchanan vs Silverdale Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week five is here! And this week we are traveling to Silverdale Academy as the Seahawks battle the Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers. The Seahawks are 2-2 on the year and the Buccaneers are 4-0. Can the Bucs continue their winning ways or will the Seahawks swoop down and...
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Aims To Recruit New Vendors Through Fall Purchasing Expo
The City of Chattanooga is hosting its second purchasing expo to help area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the experience of doing business with the city. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to streamline processes and procedures for vendors in an...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 5-11
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Rises in U.S. News Best College Ranking Once Again
Lee University has been ranked once again in the upper tier of Southern universities in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges. Lee ranked #23 this year, moving up four spots from last year within the top 50 “Best Regional Universities – South” category, which includes both public and private universities.
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
WTVC
Tennessee advocates, experts weigh in on credit companies categorizing gun purchases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — MasterCard, American Express, and Visa are all credit card companies signing off on putting purchases of guns in a different category than other merchandise. Tuesday we spoke to community members about this. Some say it could help prevent violence, but others say it’s a violation of...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since Appointment
Commissioner Tyler Dunn and Mayor Donna McDermott at the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival.Photo captured from Facebook. It was a wet rainy weekend while the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival went into the books. The weather didn't stop many festival goers from celebrating with the Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Calhoun Historical Society.
WTVC
District 8 Chattanooga city council candidate condemned, accused of anti-Semitic comments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Election season continues this week, with a run-off election in Chattanooga. But one city council candidate's comments have cost her some support. Activist Marie Mott is accused of making anti-Semitic comments in a Facebook live video. Watch that video here:. Originally posted in 2020, after controversial...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Keep an Eye on Your Mailbox; the City may be Sending You a Citation
I was dumbfounded by the actions of our city last week when a neighbor called and told me he got a letter from the city saying he didn’t have street address numbers on his house or mailbox. He was in trouble. He received a citation. My neighbor said exactly...
Government Technology
Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work
(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
Catoosa residents look for resolution to chicken war
Catoosa County officials say a decision is coming about the legality of owning backyard chickens, but multiple county residents say the issue is about freedom, independence and the ability to provide for their families. “A lot of us that are grouped up to fight for this, we’re very much liberty-...
