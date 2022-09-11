ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘GrieveWatch’ Twitter account goes viral for showcasing how brands are mourning the Queen

The nation almost came to a stop last Thursday (8 September) when it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.While some pubs and shops closed on 9 September as a mark of respect to Her Majesty – and many businesses will also close on Monday 19 September for the Queen’s funeral bank holiday – some brands have been more subtle in their displays of grief.A new Twitter account called @GrieveWatch has been monitoring brands and how they react to the news of the Queen’s death.The account has gone viral, already amassing...
King Charles and siblings to hold vigil by late queen's coffin

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles will be joined by his siblings to mount a silent vigil at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday as thousands of mourners stand in line for miles to pay their last respects to the monarch during her lying-in-state.
William and Kate greet well-wishers as they visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left for Queen

The Prince and Princess of Wales are greeting well-wishers after arriving at Sandringham House to view floral tributes left for the Queen.Thousands of people have turned out to see William and Kate look at the sea of flowers left for the late monarch by the Norwich Gates.A large crowd gathered behind metal barriers after news of the visit was reported earlier in the day.Norfolk Police advised an “increasing number” of people were expected and that officers were managing a one-way system around the estate.The visit to the Norfolk estate is the couple’s first solo engagement as the Prince and...
Prince and Princess of Wales visit sea of tributes to Queen at Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a sea of flowers left for the Queen at the main gates to Sandringham House, as William told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin brought back memories of his mother Diana’s funeral.William and Kate, both 40, stepped out of a dark Range Rover near to the Norwich Gates and took time to read messages on the many tributes.Thousands of well-wishers gathered behind metal barriers to see the couple, who stayed for almost an hour speaking to people.William told retired dry cleaner Peggy Butcher: “This sea of flowers is unbelievable.”He also extended...
