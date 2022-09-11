ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoColumbialions.com

Women’s Tennis Readies for Lion Quad

NEW YORK — The Columbia women's tennis team opens its fall competition schedule this weekend at the Lion Quad. Hosted by Columbia, the event will run from Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 17at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. Participating schools include Cornell, Hofstra, NJIT,...
