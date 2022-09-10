KML was host to two conference foes Tuesday night. The night opened against Ripon. The Chargers came out eager to work on faster play and running set plays. Passing and serving was excellent again for the Chargers. Mollie Murphy had almost half of the serving attempts in the match with 11 of them aces. Murphy also had 8 assists, and Sam Peterson added 2 of her own. Makenzie Luehring had 7 digs in the set. Lizzy Ehlke and Mollie Murphy added 4 more digs each. Hitting was pretty well distributed with Ehlke, Rachel Weed, Lilia Greifenhagen, Makenna Burg, Ava Walz, and Kaylee Schwister each adding kills. The next match of the night was against the Winneconne Wolves.

RIPON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO