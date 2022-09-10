Read full article on original website
JV volleyball takes Ripon in opening of triangular
KML was host to two conference foes Tuesday night. The night opened against Ripon. The Chargers came out eager to work on faster play and running set plays. Passing and serving was excellent again for the Chargers. Mollie Murphy had almost half of the serving attempts in the match with 11 of them aces. Murphy also had 8 assists, and Sam Peterson added 2 of her own. Makenzie Luehring had 7 digs in the set. Lizzy Ehlke and Mollie Murphy added 4 more digs each. Hitting was pretty well distributed with Ehlke, Rachel Weed, Lilia Greifenhagen, Makenna Burg, Ava Walz, and Kaylee Schwister each adding kills. The next match of the night was against the Winneconne Wolves.
Boys JV2 Soccer falls to Central Wisconsin Christian 3 – 2
Heavy shoes and muddy jerseys couldn’t deter the Chargers as they battled against the Central Wisconsin Christian Crusaders on a misty Monday afternoon. The Chargers, having fewer players than usual, had four JV players helping the team. The CWC Crusaders struck midway through the first half. The wet conditions...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
Pokemon burglar strikes Grand Chute store
Grand Chute Police are looking for a Pokemon thief. The PokeShop two-point-oh on West Spencer Street reported a theft of more than 15-thousand dollars worth of trading cards from the store Sunday night. The store owners are asking Pokemon players to keep an eye on local on-line sales sites for...
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain
Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
Wisconsin robotics teams take part in 30-hour robot building challenge
MEQUON, Wis. — Mateo Reyes is a member of the Kraken Pinion robotics team at Homestead High School in Mequon. He’s one of many high school students that took part in a 30-hour robot building challenge Saturday. The event brought in robotics teams from Mequon and Brookfield to compete with teams across the world.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SOAKING SUNDAY SHOWERS
Her yacht didn't stop in Wisconsin but the queen sent a thank-you to Milwaukee for quite the reception. The queen never visited Wisconsin but she did sail past while celebrating the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, linking the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.
Wisconsin City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin
Widespread flooding and storms are impacting power for more than 10,000 WeEnergies customers in the Milwaukee area Monday morning.
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
