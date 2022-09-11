The Carolina Boxing Club is a tight-knit group that provides a space for students to grow together and an intimidation-free zone for women. "When I get here, I feel like I'm at home," Sydney Reichardt, a third-year nursing student, said. "All of these people are so happy to be here and we all love working together. You know the dynamics of a team when you're working hard and you're sweating it out together, it just brings everyone so much closer."

