USC Gamecock
Preview: Gamecocks host No. 1 Georgia in first home SEC matchup
The South Carolina football team will face its biggest challenge of the young season when it welcomes the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, to Willams-Brice Stadium this Saturday. The Gamecocks are returning home after a 44-30 loss in their SEC opener at Arkansas. This Saturday will...
USC Gamecock
Behind enemy bylines: Georgia's Red and Black football writer discusses Bulldogs' mentality entering SEC play
After a 1-1 start to the season, South Carolina football will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) at Williams-Brice Stadium in week three. The Bulldogs have outscored its first two opponents by a margin of 82 to three and will prove a tough matchup for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.
USC Gamecock
Columbia dachshund lovers meet regularly for 'weenie walk'
The Dachsunds of Columbia is a group whose members love their wiener dogs so much that it organizes meet-ups to connect with other pups in the city. The group puts on social events like happy hours, wag night at Columbia Fireflies and dog walks. At these events, attendees get to socialize through their furry friends. The main event, however, is the monthly dog walk from USC's Horseshoe to the Statehouse. Every walk is on one Saturday of the month starting at 10 a.m.
USC Gamecock
Congaree River offers wide range of seemingly hidden wildlife
Downtown Columbia may seem biologically barren at first glance. The hot asphalt and innumerable train tracks don’t paint a picture of a hospitable city to wild animals — outside of those the insects, small birds and, of course, USC’s squirrels that we associate with urban life. At...
USC Gamecock
Student Body Vice President Maia Porzio plans to take initiative against harmful stigmas
Student Body Vice President Maia Porzio has noticed a common struggle among students throughout her time at USC. “I see my friends struggling with their mental health, and then they'll go and try and get a counseling appointment and there's none available,” Porzio said. Before coming to USC, Porzio...
USC Gamecock
Carolina Boxing Club fosters friendly environment, promotes self-confidence for women
The Carolina Boxing Club is a tight-knit group that provides a space for students to grow together and an intimidation-free zone for women. "When I get here, I feel like I'm at home," Sydney Reichardt, a third-year nursing student, said. "All of these people are so happy to be here and we all love working together. You know the dynamics of a team when you're working hard and you're sweating it out together, it just brings everyone so much closer."
USC Gamecock
‘Good food, beautiful music, lively dancing’: Columbia’s Greek Festival showcases traditional Greek culture
The courtyard of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was filled with people enjoying flavorful food and live music as the Columbia Greek Festival began this Thursday. Originally a food festival to fundraise for church and charity, Columbia’s Greek Festival has grown into a way for the community to experience Greek culture beyond cuisine. The festival will continue until Sept. 18.
