BBC

YouTuber guilty of Oval pitch invasion during England game

A self-styled YouTube prankster who collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow after invading the pitch at the Oval has been found guilty of aggravated trespass. Daniel Jarvis, 34, ran into the batter at the non-striker's end after sprinting on to the field to bowl at Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test against India last September.
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC

Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry's Wentworth win lays down early marker as Sergio Garcia hits new low

Beyond the jubilant Shane Lowry, the next happiest golfer after an extraordinary BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth must be Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the top three at Wentworth in a thrilling first qualifying event for next year's match in Rome. They are undoubtedly among the leading names on Donald's wish-list in his quest to regain the trophy.
