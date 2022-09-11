BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Two games in and Indiana defensive dominance remains elusive. For this, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt has an answer:. "That's what we look for," he says. "Our DNA is takeaways, tackling, and effort. But the pillars of how we play are edge, hungry, focus. We have to have that in everything we do."

