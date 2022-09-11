Read full article on original website
Coaching Tree Invitational Breakdown
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the final home Cross Country meets in the illustrious career of Ron Helmer will see many of his former athletes and assistants converge on Bloomington for the first-ever Coaching Tree Invitational. The Sam Bell Cross Country Course will play host to 12 teams this...
Consistency Coming -- IU Defense Builds Mental Edge
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Two games in and Indiana defensive dominance remains elusive. For this, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt has an answer:. "That's what we look for," he says. "Our DNA is takeaways, tackling, and effort. But the pillars of how we play are edge, hungry, focus. We have to have that in everything we do."
No. 8 Hoosiers Beat No. 20 Butler in Indiana Derby
INDIANAPOLIS – Butler scored first, but Indiana scored twice. After 20th-ranked Butler (3-2-0) went ahead just 30 seconds into the second half, Indiana men's soccer (3-1-1) fought back to score twice and earn its third straight win Wednesday (Sept. 14) night at the Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis. KEY MOMENTS.
McCullough A Piece Worth Moving Around
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Video doesn't lie. Understand that first about Dasan McCullough. Social media highlights show Indiana's do-it-all freshman defender stuff runners, one-arm tackle quarterbacks, blow past would-be blockers and create the kind of offensive mayhem perfectly suited to Tom Allen's aggressive defensive style. "He's a unique player," Allen says....
Senior Spotlight: Kaley Rammelsberg
When Indiana Head Coach Steve Aird began recruiting Kaley Rammelsberg out of the transfer portal, one thing stuck out immediately. She's a really good volleyball player but a better human being," Aird said. Following the COVID-19-shortened year in 2020-2021, Rammelsberg was ready to look for something different. Rammelsberg eventually settled...
Cross Country to Host Coaching Tree Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Hoosiers will put out their full lineup on the course for the first time this season as 12 programs descend on Bloomington for the Coaching Tree Invitational. During the final year of IU Head Coach Ron Helmer's coaching career, this meet will feature teams coached by...
No. 8 Hoosiers Begin Road Swing at No. 20 Butler
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The eighth-ranked Indiana men's soccer team (2-1-1) will make the short trip to Indianapolis Wednesday (Sept. 14) to face No. 20 Butler (3-1-0) in the Sellick Bowl. The match will be streamed live on the FloSports/Butler+ digital platform with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. SETTING...
NOTEBOOK: Matthews Jr. Stepping Up in Return From Injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - D.J. Matthews Jr. is back. Don't make that mistake again. The Indiana senior receiver has bounced back in a big way from last season's torn ACL. In two games, he has 10 catches (several of the spectacular variety) for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He also has returned a kickoff 13 yards.
Indiana Women’s Soccer Welcomes Trine
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-5) will close out their non-conference slate against Trine (3-1-0) on Sept. 14 at Bill Armstrong Stadium. Kickoff is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. BTN+ will provide a stream of the match with Ben Haller (PxP) and Zach Browning...
Indiana Basketball to Hold Pro Day on Oct. 7
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program will hold its first ever Pro Day Friday, Oct. 7. The pro-style combine workout will take place early in the afternoon. The team will make its first public appearance, along with the women's team, that evening at Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville. The event is part of Homecoming Weekend. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited.
“BTN Tailgate Show” to Air Live from Bloomington Saturday; Hoosier Fans Invited to Free Event
Bloomington, Ind. - The Big Ten Network's BTN Tailgate Show is coming to Bloomington Saturday morning, and Hoosier fans are invited to join in on the festivities. From 10 a.m.-Noon Saturday, the Big Ten Network's Saturday morning college football preview show will air live from outside the west entrance of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Host Mike Hall will be joined by Brock Vereen to discuss the Hoosiers' match-up against the Hilltoppers as well as the rest of the action in the Big Ten.
