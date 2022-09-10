Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
YouTuber guilty of Oval pitch invasion during England game
A self-styled YouTube prankster who collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow after invading the pitch at the Oval has been found guilty of aggravated trespass. Daniel Jarvis, 34, ran into the batter at the non-striker's end after sprinting on to the field to bowl at Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test against India last September.
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland
King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester City v Dortmund, Rangers v Napoli: Champions League – live
It’s a busy night in Europe. Follow the action in Manchester, Glasgow and beyond with Barry Glendenning
UEFA・
'Klopp Will Want The Stability' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Manager To Shuffle Pack In Defence
Poor performances against Napoli could mean Jurgen Klopp makes changes to the Reds' defence against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.
BBC
Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move
Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
BBC
Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry's Wentworth win lays down early marker as Sergio Garcia hits new low
Beyond the jubilant Shane Lowry, the next happiest golfer after an extraordinary BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth must be Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the top three at Wentworth in a thrilling first qualifying event for next year's match in Rome. They are undoubtedly among the leading names on Donald's wish-list in his quest to regain the trophy.
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Tributes paid at Southend funeral
Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support, have paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex. The 12-year-old boy died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
Comments / 0