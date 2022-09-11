LOGAN — Utah State Volleyball defeated in-state foe Utah Valley 3-2 in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The Aggies improved to 7-2 on the year. The Aggies, coming off of four consecutive victories, including three sweeps, fell behind early in the first set 1-7. Down by as much as six points twice in the set, they came back and won the first set 26-24.

