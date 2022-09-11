Read full article on original website
USU Soccer draws with No. 25 BYU 1-1
LOGAN — Utah State Soccer equalized late to draw with No. 25 Brigham Young 1-1 on Thursday night. In the 83rd minute, defender and forward hybrid Kelsey Salvesen-Harmer smashed a cross into the box that met the head of midfielder Whitney Lopez to squeak past BYU goalkeeper Taygan Sill and tie the game at 1-1.
Shelby Capllonch leads Aggie Volleyball in comeback over UVU
LOGAN — Utah State Volleyball defeated in-state foe Utah Valley 3-2 in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The Aggies improved to 7-2 on the year. The Aggies, coming off of four consecutive victories, including three sweeps, fell behind early in the first set 1-7. Down by as much as six points twice in the set, they came back and won the first set 26-24.
Logan School District debates ban on pride flags
On Sept. 13, Logan City School District met to discuss the potential banning of pride flags in classrooms. Andrea Sinfield, a parent representing a group of parents from the Hillcrest and Adams neighborhoods, spoke of her concerns that arose when she saw a pride flag with the words “Safe Space” on the door of her daughter’s kindergarten classroom.
