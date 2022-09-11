ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cup Up Next for DePaul Volleyball

CHICAGO – DePaul volleyball will close out its non-conference schedule with the annual Chicago Cup hosted at the Flames Athletic Center Sept. 16-17. The Blue Demons are scheduled to meet Northwestern, Loyola, and UIC for three matches across two days. Schedule:. Friday, Sept. 16 – vs. Northwestern – 4...
First Half Onslaught Leads DePaul Past Lindenwood

CHICAGO – Three goals in the first 45 minutes including a pair from senior Sydney Parker led DePaul women's soccer past Lindenwood 3-0 on Thursday afternoon in the non-conference finale. The Blue Demons strung together a complete match, maintaining their aggressiveness throughout the full 90 minutes while recording a...
Lindenwood (3-5-1, 0-0-0)-VS-DePaul (2-5-0, 0-0-0)

GOAL by DePaul Parker, Sydney Assist by Godden, Katie. There were no penalties in this game. Clock LIN Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score DePaul Score Play. 01:51 Foul on Tyson, Lauren. 02:33 Shot by LIN Weller, Maggie, bottom left, saved by Milam, Elena. 02:51 Shot by LIN...
DePaul Women’s Soccer Welcomes Lindenwood to Wish Field

CHICAGO – On Thursday, September 15, the Blue Demons will go head-to-head with the Lindenwood Lions for the first time at Wish Field. First touch is set for 4 p.m. CT. and the game will be streamed on FloSports. The Blue Demons enter game 7 with a 1-5 record...
DePaul Athletics Seeks National Anthem Performers for 2022-23 School Year

DePaul Athletics is currently seeking national anthem performers for DePaul athletic events for the 2022-23 year. National anthem performers are vital to the DePaul game day experience, creating a fun, high-energy atmosphere and experience for all student-athletes and fans. Requirements include:. Performers must be able to provide a sample recording...
