The Miami Dolphins may have dominated their NFL game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but for some fans seeing the thrilling victory came at the cost of their cars after a huge fire broke out in the parking lot.While play was going on at the Hard Rock Stadium, some fans in the stands noticed a large plume of smoke billowing behind the stadium from the parking lot.Multiple vehicles were burned in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.It was reported that a tailgater who was grilling in the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO