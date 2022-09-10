Read full article on original website
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
Alvin Kamara is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings.
Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) out vs. Panthers
New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson underwent an appendectomy and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting
Devastating fire from tailgater grill wipes out cars at Dolphins game
The Miami Dolphins may have dominated their NFL game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but for some fans seeing the thrilling victory came at the cost of their cars after a huge fire broke out in the parking lot.While play was going on at the Hard Rock Stadium, some fans in the stands noticed a large plume of smoke billowing behind the stadium from the parking lot.Multiple vehicles were burned in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.It was reported that a tailgater who was grilling in the...
NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals slammed after NFL Week 1 loss to Kansas City Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals did not impress in their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the NFL season. NFL writers slammed the team's performance in their NFL power rankings ahead of Week 2, with one calling the team "a big mess." ...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Several cars catch fire at Dolphins-Patriots game after fan leaves grill on
The Miami Dolphins were big winners in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 20-7 that was probably not as close as the score would indicate. It was not a happy day for everybody in Miami though. Several cars caught fire in the parking...
Popovich Shares High-Praise Message With Aces Locker Room
Las Vegas balled out at home to take a solid 2–0 lead over Connecticut before heading onto the road into Sun’s territory.
Football fans unable to watch DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket due to the website and app crashing
Reports of the Sunday Ticket website and app crashing were rampant yesterday as customers were either locked out of the service, unable to sign in, experienced laggy feeds or received error messages that claimed they couldn’t stream because they were inside an NFL stadium when they weren’t. DirecTV...
