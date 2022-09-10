Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update
The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
Bengals fan can hold her alcohol down during shocking loss
If you watched the Cincinnati Bengals blow numerous opportunities you’d probably be sick too. A woman was caught on video inside Paycor Stadium during the Steelers overtime 23-20 win against the Bengals throwing up multiple times.
Browns exec, Garrett troll Baker Mayfield's 'off the leash' after the game
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
Steelers stars Najee Harris, T.J. Watt leave in 4th quarter vs. Bengals with concerning injuries
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris went down late in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent ankle injury. The Steelers running back was seen writhing on the ground in pain after getting brought down after a carry. While Harris eventually limped off the field under his own strength, he was replaced […] The post Steelers stars Najee Harris, T.J. Watt leave in 4th quarter vs. Bengals with concerning injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Game Times Narrowed Down for UC V. Indiana
We'll have full confirmation after Sept. 17.
MLB Scores: Live scores and results from Major League Baseball
Here are the latest MLB scores from both the National League and American League. Here you can find all the
MLB・
