ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Demario Davis makes mockery of Falcons flag during postgame

In his postgame press conference, Saints defensive back Demario Davis laid the disrespect on thick after a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints pulled out a win in exciting fashion in their Week 1 contest over the Atlanta Falcons. After falling behind by 9 at the half, the Saints fell further, trailing 23-10 going into the fourth quarter.
ClutchPoints

‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas

With Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints know that they have to take the good with the bad. Fortunately for them in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Winston showed up with the best version of himself, thanks in part to his chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Jameis Winston really turned […] The post ‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
