Michael Thomas' 2-TD return includes a memento, because Falcons fans threw it back
Michael Thomas had some ideas for a big celebration after his long-awaited first touchdown in his return to action, but he knew it wasn’t the point in the game where he could afford to get a penalty. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Saints coaches accept blame for late-game errors vs Falcons, but what exactly happened?
If you had to pick a cliche to sum up the Saints’ Week 1 win in Atlanta, it’d probably be: All’s well that ends well. But why exactly did things have to be so stressful in those final moments? See more on WWL and Audacy.
FOX Sports
'They are the pieces to the puzzle' - Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas praise teammates after their 27-26 victory
Michael Thomas talks to Shannon Spake about wanting to make sure that he was able to be out on the field to help the New Orleans Saints in their 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Wintson talks about all of the talent that the Saints have this year.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Demario Davis makes mockery of Falcons flag during postgame
In his postgame press conference, Saints defensive back Demario Davis laid the disrespect on thick after a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints pulled out a win in exciting fashion in their Week 1 contest over the Atlanta Falcons. After falling behind by 9 at the half, the Saints fell further, trailing 23-10 going into the fourth quarter.
‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas
With Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints know that they have to take the good with the bad. Fortunately for them in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Winston showed up with the best version of himself, thanks in part to his chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Jameis Winston really turned […] The post ‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints sign Tre Swilling to practice squad, son of Dome Patrol Legend Pat Swilling
A familiar name is back with the Saints, and his name is Swilling. That would be Tre, the son of former Dome Patrol legend Pat Swilling. He’s been signed to the practice squad. See more on WWL and Audacy.
