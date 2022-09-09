According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway 92 for drug interdiction patrol. At approximately 10:45 pm the Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on East Kentucky 90 that became a point of interest to them after verifying the vehicle’s registration plate was canceled. Once the traffic stop was conducted the Deputies realized the driver was know to the Sheriff Office as possible being involved in the illegal narcotic sales. After consent to search the vehicle was obtained the Deputies located and seized approximately 5.89 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a crushed-up orange tablet suspected to be suboxone, multiple syringes, multiple plastic baggies, and a set of digital scales, with both items also being consistent with the illegal sales of narcotics. The items were in different locations inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were questioned about the seized items with the driver stating everything belong to her.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO