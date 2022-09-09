Read full article on original website
adairvoice.com
Jeremy Scott Goodin
Jeremy Scott Goodin, 42, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 24, 1979 in Columbus, IN. He loved fishing, hunting and most of all hunting and digging ginseng. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his parents,...
adairvoice.com
Nina P. Day
Nina P. Day, 81, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset. She was born December 19, 1940, in Adair County, to the late Golden and Flora Humphress Parker. She retired from the Meade County School System after 27 years and was a member of Columbia Christian Church.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
z93country.com
Another Drug Trafficking Arrest Reported
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway 92 for drug interdiction patrol. At approximately 10:45 pm the Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on East Kentucky 90 that became a point of interest to them after verifying the vehicle’s registration plate was canceled. Once the traffic stop was conducted the Deputies realized the driver was know to the Sheriff Office as possible being involved in the illegal narcotic sales. After consent to search the vehicle was obtained the Deputies located and seized approximately 5.89 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a crushed-up orange tablet suspected to be suboxone, multiple syringes, multiple plastic baggies, and a set of digital scales, with both items also being consistent with the illegal sales of narcotics. The items were in different locations inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were questioned about the seized items with the driver stating everything belong to her.
z93country.com
Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland
(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
wdrb.com
Campbellsville couple accused of using stun gun to punish juvenile girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville couple was arrested after police said they used a stun gun and other cruel means to punish two juvenile girls. According to court documents, 35-year-old Billy Dickens and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Birdie McCoy, were arrested Friday evening by Kentucky State Police. The investigation began...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges in Scott County
A call for a complaint to Scott County Sheriff's Office led to two people being charged with illegal drug and gun possessions on Carl Perkins Road Monday evening.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for missing man
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning. Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning. He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple...
clayconews.com
SEIZURE OF HEROIN, FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINES, COCAINE, MARIJUANA, PILLS & LINCOLN COUNTY TEENAGER ARRESTED AS RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION BY MADISON COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE IN KENTUCKY
CRAB ORCHARD, KY (September 7, 2022) – Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations – East, Sergeant Tye Chavies is reporting that Detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with the arrest of a Crab Orchard, KY, man accused of trafficking Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamines, Cocaine, Marijuana, and prescription pills.
wnky.com
Collision between dump truck and train causes road closure in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – A road section is closed for an unknown amount of time after a CSX train and dump truck were involved in an injury accident Friday. Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management deputy director Marcus Thurman stated a dump truck was totaled at 11:10 a.m. this morning in an accident involving a train on State Quarry Road.
wcluradio.com
Horse Cave adult bookstore closed for good after investigation
HORSE CAVE — An adult bookstore in Hart County visible from Interstate 65 has been permanently closed after a court hearing last Wednesday. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the Horse Cave Adult Book Store agreed to a permanent closure and deed restriction of the store along Flint Ridge Road. The restriction prevents the future sale of explicit sexual activity and merchandise.
