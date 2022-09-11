ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test updates as England chase 130 to win

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 3 days ago

England resume Day 4 with a lead of 36 runs after reaching 154 for seven as wickets tumbled on Day 3 with seamer Ollie Robinson taking five for 49 to skittle South Africa out for 118 at The Oval.

England started fast after Day 1 was washed out due to rain, while there was no play on Day 2 in respect for Queen Elizabeth II . But the ECB opted to carry on, unlike other sports, on Saturday with a thrilling series finally set to reach its conclusion after the Proteas won the first Test , only for Brendon McCullum’s side to respond superbly and level the series with victory in the second Test.

After winning the toss and bowling South Africa out cheaply, England also struggled with the bat and had only a narrow advantage at the close. Ben Foakes was not out on 11 and Robinson was on three when the umpires brought play to a halt due to bad light with left-arm paceman Marco Jansen almost matched Robinson with the ball, taking four wickets for 34 runs. Follow all the action on day four of the third Test below:

