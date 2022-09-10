Freshman Addison Low led a strong middle attack for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Pacifica on Tuesday in a Channel League match. "We had a big goal of running our middles as much as possible tonight, and I think we did an excellent job," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "Our passers kept us in system and our setter Halle Rillie worked hard to get as many balls to our middles as possible. I want to shout out our middles, led by freshman Addison Low, on their tenacity and focus tonight."

