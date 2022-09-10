Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott Among 22 GOP Governors Asking Biden to Ditch Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Twenty-two Republican governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. In the document, obtained by Business Insider via the Republican Governors' Association, the governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott, state that Biden's plan "rewards the rich and punishes the poor" and should not be moved further.
MedPage Today
Do Antibody Levels Predict Protection Against COVID?
Higher SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in fully vaccinated individuals translated to lower rates of infection for nursing home residents and staff during the Delta wave, though not when Omicron hit, a cross-sectional study showed. In a study group of over 2,000 fully vaccinated residents and staff at West Virginia nursing homes,...
MedPage Today
ACOs Fight Looming Cuts, Privatization Rhetoric
WASHINGTON -- CMS officials responded to concerns from accountable care organization (ACO) leaders about growth, a substantial pending payment cut, and ideological opposition, speaking at the meeting of the National Association of ACOs (NAACOS) here last week. During a question-and-answer session with CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, NAACOS CEO Clif Gaus,...
MedPage Today
Screen Asymptomatic Kids for Type 2 Diabetes? Up to You, Says USPSTF
The jury is still out on whether asymptomatic children and adolescents should be screened for diabetes, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said. In a new recommendation statement published in JAMA, the task force concluded that there is insufficient evidence to weigh the benefits and harms of screening for type 2 diabetes in this pediatric population, despite rising rates of disease.
MedPage Today
Are Doctors Getting Their COVID Boosters?
Now that bivalent Omicron BA.4/5 COVID boosters are becoming more widely available, MedPage Today asked about a dozen physicians if and when they're planning to get the latest COVID shots. Many said they would take their boosters right away, but a few had other plans -- including not taking a...
MedPage Today
Predicting Fractures in RA: Is FRAX Useful in the Modern Treatment Era?
AUSTIN, Texas – The Fracture Risk Assessment Tool (FRAX) for predicting risk of osteoporotic fractures appeared valid for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients treated in the era of biologics. In a Canadian database study, the mean predicted 10-year risk of major osteoporotic fractures (MOF) among patients with RA treated over...
US News and World Report
Justice Kagan Cautions Supreme Court Can Forfeit Legitimacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access,...
MedPage Today
Donanemab Analyses Suggest Benefits for Select Alzheimer's Patients
Baseline amyloid levels predicted amyloid plaque response with donanemab, an investigational drug targeting N-terminal pyroglutamate beta-amyloid in early Alzheimer's disease, a post hoc review of phase II TRAILBLAZER-ALZ data found. The rate of donanemab-induced amyloid reduction at 24 weeks was moderately correlated with the amount of baseline amyloid (r −0.54,...
MedPage Today
Cardiovascular Risks Not Increased With Denosumab
AUSTIN, Texas – Denosumab (Prolia, Xgeva) carried no increased risk of cardiovascular disease or stroke when compared with zoledronic acid (Reclast, Zometa) to combat osteoporosis, researchers found. Compared with zoledronic acid, denosumab had no significant impact on myocardial infarction risk at 36 months in either the Optum medical database...
