myaggienation.com
Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M's offensive woes
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies find offense for Miami?. In this week's episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss Texas A&M's offensive woes and the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan joins Brown and Robert Cessna to take a look at the Hurricanes.
No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M
MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
Reports: A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King
Texas A&M junior Max Johnson will start at quarterback against Miami on Saturday, replacing sophomore Haynes King, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci and The Battalion late Thursday. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on...
Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game
Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule
The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Miami
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Miami (Fla.) at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 4:30 p.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at...
Miami rides into game with Texas A&M on the heels of avoiding an upset
The 13th-ranked Miami football team got its act together and rallied for a 30-7 victory over Southern Miss last Saturday, avoiding an upset at the hands of a Group of Five conference team — something No. 24 Texas A&M couldn’t do. The Hurricanes scored a touchdown on their...
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park
Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
