ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Reports: A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King

Texas A&M junior Max Johnson will start at quarterback against Miami on Saturday, replacing sophomore Haynes King, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci and The Battalion late Thursday. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
City
College Station, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Mobile, AL
myaggienation.com

Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game

Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Miami

Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Miami (Fla.) at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 4:30 p.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Texas A M#Sec#Tcu#Aggies
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...

Comments / 0

Community Policy