‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
IGN
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer
Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
CNET
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury
The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
Complex
Disney Shares First Teaser Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake
Disney is taking audiences back to Atlantica. On Day 1 of its D23 expo, the studio shared a first-look at The Little Mermaid, starring actress/singer Halle Bailey as the titular character. The one-and-half minute teaser begins with striking underwater shots, as Ariel (Bailey) swims through a shipwreck before singing lyrics from the iconic tune, “Part of Your World.”
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Released
The first official trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has officially arrived at D23 Expo. Production on The Mandalorian's third season reportedly began in September 2021, continuing the adventures of Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin. Season 2 concluded in December 2020, and has produced a number of spinoffs, such as The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. As the first original Star Wars series to premiere on Disney+, The Mandalorian has led the way for the Star Wars franchise on the small screen spearheaded by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Plus, Star Wars Celebration delivered the news that The Mandalorian Season 3 arrives in February 2023.
CNET
'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer Revealed, Harrison Ford Says It 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is bringing Indiana Jones back for a fifth movie adventure on June 30, 2023. Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday. The trailer hasn't yet...
IGN
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock Reveals Details on Filming ‘Shocking’ Brothel Scene in Episode 4
Fans may have been more uncomfortable watching the brothel scene in 'House of the Dragon' than Milly Alcock was filming it
disneytips.com
What No One Tells You About Your First Visit to Disneyland
I’m a huge Disney nerd. I’ve grown up at Walt Disney World Resort and have visited countless times. I try to know all things Disney and am typically the person family and friends call for Disney advice when planning a vacation to Walt Disney World. But, after all these years, I FINALLY visited Disneyland for the first time! Here’s what no one told me.
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Breaks Some Bad News to 'Sons of Anarchy' Fans
Shantaram could not be more different than Sons of Anarchy, but when Apple TV+ announced the show's premiere date, the accompanying picture showed Charlie Hunnam on a motorcycle. This might have been an attempt to lead Hunnam's fans into thinking his character, Lin Ford, was anything like Jax Teller. That is not the case though, as Hunnam recently told Entertainment Weekly that Shantaram is "radically different" from the show that made him a star.
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
‘Monarch’ Ratings Revealed for Series Premiere
Following the premiere of Fox’s new series Monarch, it has been reported that the TV show has already become a huge hit. According to TVLine, Fox’s Monarch made its debut on Sunday (September 11th) with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (per early numbers). The media outlet notes that pending adjustment, the new series will stand as Fox’s most-watched scripted fall launch in three years since the Prodigal Son made its debut at 4.1 million. It is also TV’s top-rating scripted premiere of 2022.
See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years
Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects. Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the 1984 adventure film — shared the photo of himself and Ford backstage, with the now-51-year-old actor’s arms wrapped around the smiling “Dr. Jones.” “‘I love you, Indy.’ Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” Quan captioned. Ford attended Disney’s annual expo to showcase footage from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5,...
disneytips.com
Are You Passionate About Disney Parks? Disney Tips is Hiring Writers!
Love Disney? Disney Tips is hiring full-time writers to share their knowledge and tips, along with creative and thought-provoking articles about Disney Parks with our readers. Write 20-25 articles per week, typically 300-600 words in length. Follow the latest news from Disney Parks, particularly Walt Disney World. Report breaking news...
disneytips.com
‘Encanto’ Attraction Coming to Magic Kingdom (Well, Maybe)
The 2022 D23 Expo has come to a close. The Expo gathered Disney fans from around the globe as it dropped new entertainment and Disney experiences as we look to the future of The Walt Disney Company. But, what intrigued many was the surprise announcements that landed at the end of the popular Parks Panel.
disneytips.com
Opening Timeframe Confirmed for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World
The 2022 D23 Expo is in full swing and we are excited to continue sharing news all about upcoming Disney Parks experiences. One of the most highly anticipated attractions coming to Walt Disney World was featured in today’s panels, and we’ve got the update you need to know.
IGN
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Review - Episodes 1-8
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
See Stars Make a Quick Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks
Watch: Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Change clothes and go was the vibe for the 2022 Emmys. On Sept. 12, stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. And while the show was filled with unforgettable moments and stylish looks, it's the after-party fashion that still has everyone talking.
Ars Technica
Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow
The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
