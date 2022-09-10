ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

IGN

Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer

Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
MOVIES
CNET

'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury

The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
TV SERIES
Complex

Disney Shares First Teaser Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake

Disney is taking audiences back to Atlantica. On Day 1 of its D23 expo, the studio shared a first-look at The Little Mermaid, starring actress/singer Halle Bailey as the titular character. The one-and-half minute teaser begins with striking underwater shots, as Ariel (Bailey) swims through a shipwreck before singing lyrics from the iconic tune, “Part of Your World.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Released

The first official trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has officially arrived at D23 Expo. Production on The Mandalorian's third season reportedly began in September 2021, continuing the adventures of Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin. Season 2 concluded in December 2020, and has produced a number of spinoffs, such as The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. As the first original Star Wars series to premiere on Disney+, The Mandalorian has led the way for the Star Wars franchise on the small screen spearheaded by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Plus, Star Wars Celebration delivered the news that The Mandalorian Season 3 arrives in February 2023.
MOVIES
IGN

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
CELEBRITIES
disneytips.com

What No One Tells You About Your First Visit to Disneyland

I’m a huge Disney nerd. I’ve grown up at Walt Disney World Resort and have visited countless times. I try to know all things Disney and am typically the person family and friends call for Disney advice when planning a vacation to Walt Disney World. But, after all these years, I FINALLY visited Disneyland for the first time! Here’s what no one told me.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam Breaks Some Bad News to 'Sons of Anarchy' Fans

Shantaram could not be more different than Sons of Anarchy, but when Apple TV+ announced the show's premiere date, the accompanying picture showed Charlie Hunnam on a motorcycle. This might have been an attempt to lead Hunnam's fans into thinking his character, Lin Ford, was anything like Jax Teller. That is not the case though, as Hunnam recently told Entertainment Weekly that Shantaram is "radically different" from the show that made him a star.
TV & VIDEOS
disneytips.com

Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World

It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’ Ratings Revealed for Series Premiere

Following the premiere of Fox’s new series Monarch, it has been reported that the TV show has already become a huge hit. According to TVLine, Fox’s Monarch made its debut on Sunday (September 11th) with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (per early numbers). The media outlet notes that pending adjustment, the new series will stand as Fox’s most-watched scripted fall launch in three years since the Prodigal Son made its debut at 4.1 million. It is also TV’s top-rating scripted premiere of 2022.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years

Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects. Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the 1984 adventure film — shared the photo of himself and Ford backstage, with the now-51-year-old actor’s arms wrapped around the smiling “Dr. Jones.”  “‘I love you, Indy.’ Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” Quan captioned. Ford attended Disney’s annual expo to showcase footage from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5,...
CELEBRITIES
disneytips.com

Are You Passionate About Disney Parks? Disney Tips is Hiring Writers!

Love Disney? Disney Tips is hiring full-time writers to share their knowledge and tips, along with creative and thought-provoking articles about Disney Parks with our readers. Write 20-25 articles per week, typically 300-600 words in length. Follow the latest news from Disney Parks, particularly Walt Disney World. Report breaking news...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

‘Encanto’ Attraction Coming to Magic Kingdom (Well, Maybe)

The 2022 D23 Expo has come to a close. The Expo gathered Disney fans from around the globe as it dropped new entertainment and Disney experiences as we look to the future of The Walt Disney Company. But, what intrigued many was the surprise announcements that landed at the end of the popular Parks Panel.
TRAVEL
IGN

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Review - Episodes 1-8

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow

The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
MOVIES

