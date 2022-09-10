The past weekend has seen the most popular Disney fan event take place in Anaheim Convention Center. Across three days, the D23 Expo has brought news, sneak peaks, unique experiences, visions for the future, and so much more to the Disney community. We now know of the Disney movies and series that will be coming to Disney+ in the near future. We’ve also learned about the celebrations that will take place over the next year, as The Walt Disney Company turns 100, including a new Disney title scene, and the return of Happily Every After to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

