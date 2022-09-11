The Cougars looked like themselves again Wednesday night against Pendleton. CJ Michalek, Chris Long, and Matthew Hyre completed the singles sweep. All three singles players now have 12 wins on the season. 2 doubles Alex Michalek and Michael Kwiatkowski won at 2 doubles to earn the fourth point for the Cougars. The jv team also won 6-4 tonight. Winners for jv were Eli Conderman, Liam Flanagan, Thomas Ryba, Kasen Jarnecke, Etahn Ortwein, and Nolan Frye. This was senior night for the Cougars. The team celebrated our two seniors, Matthew Hyre and Tyler Swango. These two have been great leaders for the team all year long and bring an excellent attitude to the courts every day.

PENDLETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO