SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Amanda Minni posted the best 54-hole score of her career to lead the Oregon State women's golf team at the USF Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Minni carded a 1-under 71-71-70--212 to finish in a tie for sixth place at the par-71, 5,976-yard Ocean Course at The Olympic Club. Her best previous 54-hole score was an even-par 216 at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in the fall of 2018.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO