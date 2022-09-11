Read full article on original website
Related
osubeavers.com
Eight Beavs to Make Debuts at Ash Creek Invite
CORVALLIS – A bevy of new Beavs will make their collegiate debuts on Friday when Oregon State travels north for the Ash Creek Invitational. The 5K race will be held at Western Oregon's Ash Creek Preserve Course, located on the WOU campus in Monmouth. The course has hosted four NCAA Division II West Regionals and was the home of the 2019 Pac-12 Championships.
osubeavers.com
Amanda Minni Posts Best Career Score To Lead Women’s Golf
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Amanda Minni posted the best 54-hole score of her career to lead the Oregon State women's golf team at the USF Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Minni carded a 1-under 71-71-70--212 to finish in a tie for sixth place at the par-71, 5,976-yard Ocean Course at The Olympic Club. Her best previous 54-hole score was an even-par 216 at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in the fall of 2018.
Comments / 0