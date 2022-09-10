“Because he has everything” – Canelo Alvarez hopes to follow the footsteps of The Great Muhammad Ali

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez is “out of touch with reality”
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez is out of touch with reality with the way he raised his hands in what he thought was a victory in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol last May. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be challenging Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) for his...
Khamzat Chimaev trashes Nate Diaz's UFC 279 win: 'If I fought him, I'd kill him. I'd be in the jail'
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t impressed at all by what he saw from Nate Diaz. The UFC contender thought Diaz looked poor in his performance on Saturday night, despite Diaz finishing veteran Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the main event of UFC 279. Chimaev (12-0...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo is an “average Mexican boxer that has been promoted to the top” said Max Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin’s brother Max Golovkin, says he and the team view Canelo Alvarez as just an “average boxer” from Mexico. Max Golovkin says Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has gotten where he is today because of the way he’s been promoted. Max’s label of...
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva first faceoff for boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the first time ahead of their upcoming boxing match at Monday’s press conference. Paul (5-0) will take on the challenge many people have been asking for when he takes on former longtime UFC middleweight champ Silva (3-1) in an eight-round bout at 187 pounds on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks put on hold ‘out of respect’ after the Queen’s death
Talks over a potential heavyweight super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been put on hold ‘out of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. Following Joshua’s second straight decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last month, a result that saw “AJ” fail to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from the Ukrainian, an all-British clash between Joshua and Fury looked to have slipped away for good.
Jake Paul reacts after Nate Diaz ends his UFC career on a winning note: “This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss”
Jake Paul has reacted after Nate Diaz ended his UFC career on a winning note Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) vs Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) last Saturday, September 10th in the welterweight main event at UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
BBC
Anthony Joshua 'accepts Tyson Fury's terms' for all-British December fight
Anthony Joshua has accepted WBC champion Tyson Fury's terms for an all-British heavyweight fight on 3 December and is "awaiting a response", his management company has said. Joshua, 32, was sent an offer by Team Fury, suggesting a 60-40 purse split to the champion and a December fight date. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
Canelo vs Golovkin 3 tale of the tape: How the two fighters stack up ahead of this weekend’s trilogy bout
CANELO ÁLVAREZ and Gennadiy Golovkin will lock horns for a third time on Saturday. It may have taken four years, but Golovkin is set to receive his long-awaited opportunity to settle the score against the Mexican. After a draw in 2017 and a controversial win for Álvarez in 2018,...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol could have letdown against Gilberto Ramirez says Roy Jones Jr
By Robert Segal: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol could have a mental letdown against challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in their fight on November 5th on DAZN, warns Roy Jones Jr. Roy notes that Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) is coming off the high of his best career win...
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: “I’ve always believed AJ can beat Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn feels confident that Anthony Joshua will deal Tyson Fury his first defeat when they fight on December 3rd. Joshua has the offensive weapons and the style to bring Fury back down to earth. For every fighter, there’s someone out there that is the equivalent of kryptonite for them.
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34; MMA community mourns
Former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner Elias Theodorou has died. Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed his death to MMA Junkie after various reports surfaced online. He was 34. According to TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Theodorou was diagnosed with Stage...
Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US this weekend?
September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
FOX Sports
Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury
The all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could finally be on. Joshua’s management team said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3. That was made known to Fury’s team on...
ESPN
Biaggio Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, signs amateur contract with the PFL
The Professional Fighters League has signed 24-year-old Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, to an amateur contract to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is a former collegiate football player at the University of California, with an amateur MMA record of 1-1. He currently lives...
