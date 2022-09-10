Read full article on original website
Related
Pasco County Fire Rescue receives steel from World Trade Center
Pasco County Fire Rescue received a donation of steel from the World Trade Center from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation on Tuesday.
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
fox13news.com
Couple hopes to find U-Haul with all their belongings stolen outside Clearwater hotel
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos. Stan Brown and his wife just moved into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa woman drives into pond after crash on I-75
A 33-year-old Tampa woman and her SUV were pulled from a pond along I-75 Tuesday after she was involved in an accident near the exit to SR 574, according to authorities.
Tampa man arrested in human smuggling bust, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested in connection with a human smuggling attempt in South Florida, according to deputies.
Pasco deputies investigate skeletal remains found in Hudson
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of skeletal remains being found in Hudson.
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
RELATED PEOPLE
5 hospitalized with carbon monoxide exposure in Tampa home
Five people were rushed to an area hospital Monday morning after they were exposed to "significantly high levels of carbon monoxide," according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Gulfport police officer accused of assaulting teen at school
A Pinellas County family is seeking justice after claiming a Gulfport police officer assaulted a teen at Boca Ciega High School.
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
Bay area teens race on Gandy Bridge at 130 mph, troopers say
Two Bay area teens were busted for street racing Sunday after authorities clocked them going nearly 130 mph on the Gandy Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd
Lakeland firefighters from Station 1 responded to a vehicle fire call for a fully involved SUV at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd today. The cause is unknown and has been turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal.
Riverview Woman Killed When Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Riverview woman was killed when crossing US-19 in Pasco County Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:50 pm Saturday, an SUV, driven by a 20-year-old Spring Hill Man, was traveling southbound on US-19. At
Riverview woman wins $1M from ‘MYSTERY MULTIPLIER’ scratch-off game
A Riverview woman won $1 million by playing the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Off-Duty Polk County Firefighter Saves Suspected I-4 Overpass Jumper
On Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:20 a.m., off-duty Polk County Fire Rescue Firefighter/EMT Jeremy Metsky was traveling home from his shift when he spotted an individual sitting on the edge of an overpass wall located above the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 3 in Tampa. Once Metsky observed...
Blood-covered man walks into Davenport Publix after stabbing 2 people: deputies
A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people at a party, according to Polk County deputies.
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
Bradenton Woman Killed, Companion Injured by the Same Bullet
Shooting Took Place Near a Bradenton Hotel
Comments / 0