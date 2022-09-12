ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nPh2_0hqkXmnz00

The Queen has died and Charles has addressed the nation for the first time as the new King.

Plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge , now incorporate Operation Unicorn, the contingency plans for her death in Scotland.

Thursday September 8 would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plan but the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning Friday was considered as D+0 to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.

Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around nine days.

The funeral date of Monday, September 19 will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

D+1 – Saturday 10 September

The new King was formally proclaimed as the new sovereign at an Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am in a ceremony that was televised for the first time.

First, the Privy Council gathered without the King to proclaim the new monarch and arrange business relating to the proclamation.

Then Charles held his first Privy Council, accompanied by Camilla – the new Queen Consort – and Prince William who are also privy counsellors, and made his personal declaration and oath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4289vN_0hqkXmnz00

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign was read at 11am in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Proclamations were made around the city and across the country.

Union flags went back up to full-mast at 1pm and remained there for 24 hours to coincide with the proclamations before returning to half-mast.

Charles also held audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Cabinet.

D+2 – Sunday 11 September

The Queen’s coffin left Balmoral Castle at 10am and is being driven through the Scottish countryside by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland devolved parliaments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oo8ov_0hqkXmnz00

D+3 – Monday 12 September

Procession expected along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral. Service and the Vigil of the Princes by members of the royal family.

The public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state in St Giles’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSrZK_0hqkXmnz00

The House of Commons and the House of Lords are expected to come together in Westminster for a Motion of Condolence, which the King is expected to attend.

After leaving England and visiting Scotland, Charles will at some stage travel to the other countries of the UK – Wales and Northern Ireland – known as Operation Spring Tide.

D+4– Tuesday 13 September

Coffin expected to be flown to London. Expected to be at rest at Buckingham Palace .

A rehearsal for the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster takes place.

D+5 – Wednesday 14 September

The Queen’s lying in state is expected to begin in Westminster Hall – Operation Marquee – following a ceremonial procession through London. It will last four full days.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ub7nq_0hqkXmnz00

Hundreds of thousands of people will file past the coffin on its catafalque and pay their respects, just as they did for the Queen Mother’s lying in state in 2002.

The management of the queues outside is Operation Feather.

During the Covid-19 crisis, plans included the possibility of the introduction of timed ticketing for those wanting to attend.

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

D+6 – Thursday 15 September

Lying in state continues and a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession.

D+7 – Friday 16 September – Sunday 18 September

Lying in state continues, ending on D+9. Heads of state begin to arrive for the funeral.

D+10 – Monday 19 September

The Queen’s state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The original plans are for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey, pulled by naval ratings – sailors – using ropes rather than horses.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URfkY_0hqkXmnz00

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
British Royal Family#Royal Mile#Princess Of Wales#St George#Uk#Operation Unicorn#An Accession Council#The Privy Council
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan praised for holding hands after Queen’s service as other royals stoic in grief

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have held hands while exiting a Westminster Hall service for Queen Elizabeth II, a public display that stood out among other stoic members of the royal family.On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family at the ceremonial event honouring the Queen, during which the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service.Following the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, led the departure, with Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands while exiting the chapel behind the duke’s brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate.The display of support and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I don’t have to justify myself to you’: Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer in heated exchange over Meghan Markle

Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer Angela Levin had a heated discussion over Meghan Markle during an interview on TalkTV on Monday (12 September).Levin, who has written biographies for Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, was being interviewed on Feltz’s TalkTV show when the debate took place.In a discussion about the reunion of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) Levin said that she didn’t think “Meghan was fit to be in the royal family because she hates it”.Feltz questioned Levin over the comments and her historic criticism...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of the Queen’s last letters

A brain tumour patient and beauty queen said she is “still in shock” after receiving one of the last letters from the Queen before her death.Kerri Parker, 38, has raised more than £16,000 for UK-based medical charity Brain Tumour Research and wrote to the Queen to thank her after attending a Platinum Jubilee Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in July.Ms Parker, who was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month, said it “broke my heart a little” to receive a response from the monarch dated September 5, just three days before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in...
CANCER
The Independent

Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral? From Sandra Oh to David Attenborough

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, with a 2,000-strong congregation expected to gather at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.The event will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.Sir David Attenborough, who had a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state

The sun is expected to shine on those waiting in the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state, with a dry day forecast.Those waiting overnight in the line for Westminster Hall should wrap up, with the Met Office predicting minimum temperatures of just 4C.But after a cold start, Saturday should see long, sunny spells with maximum temperatures of 17C, according to forecasters.If you are planning to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State or State Funeral in London please be prepared for the weather, particularly the cool evenings.Read the guidance: https://t.co/OoRqBfvQCdWeather forecasts at: https://t.co/F9hTjLCouD pic.twitter.com/4Yemv62oGa— Met Office (@metoffice) September 16,...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

