Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening. On September 14, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that two armed suspects had entered a residence in the neighborhood and confronted several victims inside. The suspects demanded money from the victims and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. While the two suspects were inside of the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on the nature of the disturbance that was occurring. When the man confronted the two suspects, one of them shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The victim was not struck by any projectiles, but he suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass. The two suspects then fled from the area on foot. It was later discovered that one of the rounds that had been fired had struck a nearby residence that was occupied by two adults and three juveniles. No one in the home was injured.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO