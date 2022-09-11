Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
Related
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Rhode Island
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 9/10 University of Delaware football team opens CAA play on Saturday as the Blue Hens travel to No. 17/14 Rhode Island. Kickoff at URI's Meade Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports. It is the only FCS matchup in Week 3 to feature two top-25 programs.
bluehens.com
Delaware Men's Golfers Tie for Fourth Place at Golfweek Fall Challenge
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The University of Delaware men's golf team recorded a 281 score during Tuesday's final round to tie for fourth place at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. The Blue Hens, who fired 281 and 294 rounds on the first two days of the tournament, tied for fourth out of 13 squads with an 856 total. Jacksonville State captured the team title with an 836 score, while Wright State finished two shots back.
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We head into the second full week of Fall Festival Season this weekend with another huge slate of events and festivals throughout the region. There's literally something for anyone and everyone over the next few days, regardless of where you live in the region and what you like to do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DSU rises to No. 2 public HBCU in college rankings
Delaware State University rose one place to No. 2 in the U.S. News & World Report college rankings of the nation’s best public Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Dover-based school also rose to No. 8 from No. 10 among all HBCUs. The ranking reflects DSU’s journey of progress, said DSU President Tony Allen. “We believe what we’re doing ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary Candidate Preview – Bryan Shupe District 36
Delaware – 47ABC caught up with Representative Bryan Shupe ahead of the primary elections to find out what his plans are if re-elected. Shupe represents District 36, which includes Ellendale, Slaughter Beach, and Milford, his hometown, where he served as mayor. Shupe told 47ABC that he had several successes...
WMDT.com
NASCAR triple-header coming to Dover in April
DOVER, Del. (Sept. 14, 2022) – NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway in 2023 for another tripleheader weekend of racing, continuing a tradition at the Monster Mile that began in 1969. Dover Motor Speedway hosts its next NASCAR weekend on April 28-30, 2023, including the NASCAR Cup Series race...
delawarebusinessnow.com
I-95 south in Wilmington to close over weekend
Drainage and paving work near exits 7A/Route 52 and the exit 8 Route 202 interchange will require the closing of ramps, and the weekend closing of I-95 south through Wilmington. Work began on Wednesday. Dates (subject to weather) and location. – Exit 7A/SR 52 south: Overnight closing – 9 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Jersey Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 22-year-old Kyasia Collins of Hamilton, New Jersey. Collins was last seen on June 30, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Collins have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems
Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice
Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
delawarepublic.org
Debra Heffernan wins House District 6 primary election
12-year incumbent Debra Heffernan is a step closer to another term as the State Representative for House District 6. The 6th District stretches from Edgemoor to other Wilmington suburbs, and includes Bellefonte. Heffernan earned 55 percent of the vote to defeat Becca Cotto by 311 votes in Tuesday’s Delaware Primary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean City Today
Ocean City anticipates lower turnout for ’22 pop-up rally
Despite rumors of the unsanctioned “H2O” tuner-car pop-up rally moving to Wildwood, New Jersey, Ocean City officials are not ready to let their guard down for what has historically been chaotic and dangerous in past years. The rally, which attached itself to the official H2Oi event that took...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening. On September 14, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that two armed suspects had entered a residence in the neighborhood and confronted several victims inside. The suspects demanded money from the victims and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. While the two suspects were inside of the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on the nature of the disturbance that was occurring. When the man confronted the two suspects, one of them shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The victim was not struck by any projectiles, but he suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass. The two suspects then fled from the area on foot. It was later discovered that one of the rounds that had been fired had struck a nearby residence that was occupied by two adults and three juveniles. No one in the home was injured.
delawarepublic.org
National freight rail strike could have ripple effects in Delaware
Delaware freight operators and workers are preparing for a possible national strike by roughly 60,000 freight rail workers Friday, marking the first national rail strike in three decades. The strikes will directly impact the Norfolk Southern and CSX lines that run through New Castle County, with ripple effects across the...
delawarepublic.org
Vet Fest returns to Middletown this month
An event to raise awareness about veteran suicide and provide resources to Delaware’s military community is next weekend. Vet Fest returns for a 7th year Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown. “Vet Fest is a day where we gather both the military and civilian...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon. On September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on westbound Beaver Dam Road at the intersection with Indian Mission Road. At the same time, a black Ford F-350 work truck was traveling northbound on Indian Mission Road approaching the intersection with Beaver Dam Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the red F-150 proceeded into the intersection and into the travel path of the Ford F-350. As a result, the right front of the F-350 struck the left front of the F-150. The F-150 spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest on Indian Mission Road, while the F-350 traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a heavily wooded area.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Needs for Police Present at Calvert and College Avenue
A larger police presents on Calvert Street between College Avenue and Calvert Heights, especially on Friday and Saturday nights is what we need. The loud music, public drinking, use and sale of drugs, and fighting need to stop. We’ve started referring to this part of town as “Little Baltimore” due to the level of u handled criminal activity. There are so many here afraid to speak up. I hope this will open some eyes.
WMDT.com
Delaware Candidate Spotlight: Meet the candidate looking to unseat Bryan Shupe
MILFORD, Del. – In Delaware’s 36th house district Representative Bryan Shupe is facing a primary challenge from Patrick Smith. Smith tells us he wants to see a more conservative approach to leadership in the district. Smith says he does not believe that Shupe’s voting record is conservative enough...
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
Comments / 2