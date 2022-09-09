Outdoor notes: Get outdoors with a fall turkey hunt in Nebraska starting Sept. 15

Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP trooper injured in two-vehicle crash; Antelope County investigating
NELIGH, Neb. -- A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and three other people were injured in a northeast Nebraska crash Friday evening. According to NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Thomas said a trooper had completed a traffic stop and was attempting to travel to another call.
