Madison, WI

edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Eagles hold Yellowjackets at bay, extend win streak to four

MADISON, Wis. – Constant rain and cool temperatures didn't phase the Edgewood College women's soccer team as they defeated UW-Superior 4-0. The Eagles struck once in the first half and poured on three more goals in the second half for the non-conference victory on Sunday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Three things we learned from Saturday’s loss

Wisconsin had more passing yards, and rushing yards, and made early statements on defense...yet lost. This sucks. How? HOW? HOW?!?!? Sorry, I got a little carried away there. But what happened yesterday still feels foreign for a Wisconsin Badger team that’s almost always found a way to win at home versus lesser opponents going back the last thirty years. Let’s take a look at a few of the things we think we might have learned.
whby.com

Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
whby.com

Pokemon burglar strikes Grand Chute store

Grand Chute Police are looking for a Pokemon thief. The PokeShop two-point-oh on West Spencer Street reported a theft of more than 15-thousand dollars worth of trading cards from the store Sunday night. The store owners are asking Pokemon players to keep an eye on local on-line sales sites for...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
ALGOMA, WI
UPMATTERS

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

