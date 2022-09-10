Wisconsin had more passing yards, and rushing yards, and made early statements on defense...yet lost. This sucks. How? HOW? HOW?!?!? Sorry, I got a little carried away there. But what happened yesterday still feels foreign for a Wisconsin Badger team that’s almost always found a way to win at home versus lesser opponents going back the last thirty years. Let’s take a look at a few of the things we think we might have learned.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO