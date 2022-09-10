Read full article on original website
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
Eagles hold Yellowjackets at bay, extend win streak to four
MADISON, Wis. – Constant rain and cool temperatures didn't phase the Edgewood College women's soccer team as they defeated UW-Superior 4-0. The Eagles struck once in the first half and poured on three more goals in the second half for the non-conference victory on Sunday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Three things we learned from Saturday’s loss
Wisconsin had more passing yards, and rushing yards, and made early statements on defense...yet lost. This sucks. How? HOW? HOW?!?!? Sorry, I got a little carried away there. But what happened yesterday still feels foreign for a Wisconsin Badger team that’s almost always found a way to win at home versus lesser opponents going back the last thirty years. Let’s take a look at a few of the things we think we might have learned.
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
wearegreenbay.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
Wisconsin City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
whby.com
Pokemon burglar strikes Grand Chute store
Grand Chute Police are looking for a Pokemon thief. The PokeShop two-point-oh on West Spencer Street reported a theft of more than 15-thousand dollars worth of trading cards from the store Sunday night. The store owners are asking Pokemon players to keep an eye on local on-line sales sites for...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A snake has two heads, but that’s not the amazing part
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As non-venomous snakes go, the garter snake is pretty common. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells you some facts about the common garter snake. Then he introduces you to a not-so-common garter snake. It has two heads -- but that’s not the...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
wearegreenbay.com
Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
