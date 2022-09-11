Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
Commentary: ‘Do or Die’: A&M must beat Miami to stay afloat
The Texas A&M Aggies came into the 2022 season with lofty expectations on the gridiron. Head coach Jimbo Fisher entered Year 5 with a roster bolstered by the best recruiting class of all time leading to a No. 6 preseason ranking in the AP Poll. Fisher had his pick between redshirt sophomore Haynes King, junior Max Johnson and five-star true freshman Conner Weigman to lead the Aggies at quarterback. King won the job for the second year in a row, and Aggie fans felt the quarterback room was in much better shape than in the 2021 season.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M’s offense reevaluates against strong tropical front
After a preseason filled with high expectations, the Texas A&M football team’s offense has been a no-show to start the 2022 season. The 17-14 loss on Saturday, Sept. 10, to unranked Appalachian State at Kyle Field was one of the program’s lowest points during the Jimbo Fisher era. Junior running back Devon Achane put the Aggies on his back versus the Mountaineers, tallying 191 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie defense looks to regain lost ground versus Miami
With a 1-1 record before the start of conference play, Texas A&M is feeling the pressure on the program early. The saving grace at Kyle Field has been the defensive presence, pitching a season-opening shutout and holding an Appalachian State team who scored 61 in Week 1 to just 17 points in Week 2.
Battalion Texas AM
Waiting before the storm
Following its loss against Appalachian State, Texas A&M prepares to face a 2-0 Miami team who sits No. 4 in the ACC Coastal and No. 13 in the overall AP rankings after its match against Southern Miss. The Aggies moved to 1-1 and dropped to No. 24 in the AP ranking after their performance.
Battalion Texas AM
Breaking: Max Johnson named QB1 for Miami game
A source within the football program, who requested anonymity, has confirmed to The Battalion that, as of Thursday, junior quarterback Max Johnson has been named the starter for the sold-out Week 3 matchup against No. 13 Miami on Saturday, Sept. 17. On Sept. 10, Texas A&M dropped its second game...
Battalion Texas AM
7 players to look for during A&M-Miami
With limited time in the pocket on Sept. 10, sophomore quarterback Haynes King struggled to find time for plays to develop. Now, an important piece to the maroon and white wall has been activated back into the lineup in sophomore center Bryce Foster. When asked on Sept. 12 how valuable...
Battalion Texas AM
‘Should’ve played much better’
“I’m very disappointed in how we played and how we did,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We had opportunities to win the game and should’ve played much better in the game.”. After not receiving its desired outcome on Saturday, Sept. 10, A&M football has to...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie soccer prepares for first SEC matchup of the season
Texas A&M’s soccer team looks to defeat SEC competitor Georgia in its first conference match of the season during the Turn it Gold match on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Ellis Field. After a 4-1 win against South Alabama on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Aggies plan to...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M volleyball looks to extend road win streak at Western Kentucky Invitational
The Texas A&M volleyball team will continue its road tour this weekend at the Western Kentucky Invitational Sept. 16-17. A&M is currently on a dominating streak, winning its last five road games, and is determined to continue blazing through the season. “Our resilience and being able to lock in is...
Battalion Texas AM
Equestrian team to host scrimmage Sunday
Texas A&M equestrian is hosting a Maroon & White scrimmage on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the A&M Hildebrand Equine Complex beginning at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public. The team ended the 2022 spring season as national runners-up for the fifth time, according to 12thMan.com. Returning sophomore Hanna Olaussen was recognized during the spring season as the SEC Freshman Horsemanship Co-Rider of the year, according to 12thMan.com. Returning team standouts senior Emmy Lu-Marsh and Olaussen were awarded NCEA Ariat All-American honors in the spring, according to 12thMan.com. After Sunday’s scrimmage, the team will open the 2022 fall season at home against TCU on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M men’s rugby kicks off against North Texas at Austin 7’s Tournament
On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Texas A&M men’s rugby Maroon Side will travel to the Charles Alan Wright Fields at the Berry M. Whitaker Sports Complex in Austin to play in the first Red River Rugby Conference 7’s tournament of the year. The team starts the tournament at...
Battalion Texas AM
Men’s golf takes home first place at the first season tournament
Texas A&M men’s golf finished in first place at the Badger Invitational on the 7,259-yard, par-72 University Ridge course in Madison, Wisc. Senior William Paysse received co-medalist honors on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and earned his second career victory shooting a 9-under-par 135. Ranked No.17, Aggie men’s golf finished first...
Battalion Texas AM
Go outdoors for adventure
Rookie or not, Aggies looking for adventure can get started at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center with Outdoor Adventures. A&M’s Outdoor Adventures provides skill clinics, gear and organized trips to bring people closer to nature. Fly fishing, climbing and kayaking classes begin Sept. 18 and advance registration is required at recconnect.tamu.edu. From beginner to advanced skill levels, all clinics, rentals and trips are open to students, faculty, staff and the general public. Fees range from $21 to $40, according to their website.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies losing spirit for buses
The fall semester is well underway, and students are still struggling to get to class on time due to the unreliability of Aggie Spirit buses. From inconsistent arrival times to having only one bus en route, Aggie Spirit buses continue to be a volatile method of transportation this semester. These inconsistencies cause large amounts of riders to wait at stops, meaning buses quickly reach maximum capacity when they do arrive.
Battalion Texas AM
12 former students to be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Gala
The 60th annual Distinguished Alumni Gala will honor 12 former students of Texas A&M. The highly anticipated event will host 1,000 attendees in Reed Arena on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the life and achievements of the honorees. The esteemed Distinguished Alumnus Award is the highest honor that...
Battalion Texas AM
OPAS to begin 50th ‘Golden Anniversary’ season
Over the past 50 years, the Opera and Performing Arts Society, or OPAS, has showcased performances that have dazzled audiences with fierce intensity, comedic lightness and poetic beauty alike. Texas A&M OPAS will kick off its 50th anniversary season in Rudder Auditorium this month with two performances of Neil Berg’s...
Battalion Texas AM
Amid growing frustration from students, Commissioner Court canceled
Just seven weeks from Election Day, students gathered to speak at the Sept. 13 Brazos Valley Commissioners Court meeting, but were unable to have their voices heard. Due to the absence of Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford, the Court was unable to meet quorum, which requires three physically present commissioners. Students from the Texas A&M chapter of Mobilize, Organize, Vote and Empower, or MOVE, were listed on the agenda to speak about the Memorial Student Center not being selected as an early voting location.
