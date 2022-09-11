Kanye West has opened a private Christian school called Donda Academy.According to the school’s website, the mission is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” by way of “an ethic of integrity and care.”The school is based in Simi Valley, California, and is a tuition-based, Christianity-rooted preparatory school. Students will apparently engage in “full school worship; core classes of language arts, math and science; lunch and recess; enrichment courses including world language, visual art, film, choir, and parkour”.Two anonymous sources told Rolling Stone that families who wish to enroll in Donda Academy must sign a non-disclosure...

EDUCATION ・ 36 MINUTES AGO