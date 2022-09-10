Read full article on original website
pvpanthers.com
Volleyball Can't Find Balance to get Win Over HBU
HOUSTON - The Prairie View A&M University dropped three straight sets to the Houston Baptist Huskies in a Tuesday night match up. The Lady Panthers fell by the scores of 25-8, 25-17, 25-17. Freshman outside hitter Kylee Owens paced the Lady Panthers with 12 kills, two service aces and one block, while senior setter Jakarta Hope dished out 12 assists and six digs.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Donna Football Matches Win Total from 2021
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna football team is on a roll to start the 2022 season. The Redskins are 3-0. They won a total of three games in 2021. Donna eclipsed the 50-point mark in two of their three wins. “We have a lot of speed on the...
Pro bull rider from Texas killed in domestic violence homicide
A pro bull rider from Texas was killed overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Mercedes cheerleader to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes High School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December. Kalynn Serna, a Mercedes High School student and All-American cheerleader, is part of a select group based on superior cheerleading, dance and leadership skills. All-American titles are delegated at camps operated by […]
KHOU
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
cw39.com
Odds of a late-season hurricane near Houston, and the next tropical system we’re watching
HOUSTON (KIAH) — So far, so good for residents along the Gulf Coast this hurricane season. We’ve made it past the statistical peak of the season without one hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. What are the odds of a hurricane near Houston after this date? Low, but...
Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
Free fishing event at Edinburg Municipal Park
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fishing’s Future announces a free fishing event in the city of Edinburg. The non-profit’s social post said an event is set for Sept. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Items to bring: Fishing Poles Fishing Tackle Chairs, Sunscreen Bug Spray Water Bottles Bait Shade Snacks/Lunch Trash Bags All children up […]
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
CBS Austin
South Texas Latina duo turn small business clothing line into national debut at Target
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Latina Power is heading for Target. That is the mantra of Jefas Jen and Veronica Zeano, a pair of South Texas entrepreneurs, have turned a leap of faith into a thriving business that is about to bring their passion to the masses. The duo founded Jen Zeano...
kurv.com
Women Joggers Assaulted In San Juan
San Juan police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted three women jogging on the city’s hike and bike trail. Channel 5 News reports a woman on a morning run was grabbed by a man who suddenly appeared on the trail. She was able to get away and escape, and shortly after ran into two other women who said they were grabbed by a man a few minutes earlier. The suspect was last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!
If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
TxDOT: Overnight ramp closures for Valley cities
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ramp closures will require several overnight removal and replacements for westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco and Donna. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the overnight lane and ramp closures will be in effect starting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 […]
UPDATE: SpaceX could close South Texas public beach for most of work week
NEW UPDATE: SpaceX could close Boca Chica Beach, a public Gulf Coast beach that borders Mexico, for most of this work week for tests, according to memos obtained by Border Report on Monday.
Pharr chief of police resigns
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
