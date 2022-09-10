ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

pvpanthers.com

Volleyball Can't Find Balance to get Win Over HBU

HOUSTON - The Prairie View A&M University dropped three straight sets to the Houston Baptist Huskies in a Tuesday night match up. The Lady Panthers fell by the scores of 25-8, 25-17, 25-17. Freshman outside hitter Kylee Owens paced the Lady Panthers with 12 kills, two service aces and one block, while senior setter Jakarta Hope dished out 12 assists and six digs.
HOUSTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Donna Football Matches Win Total from 2021

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna football team is on a roll to start the 2022 season. The Redskins are 3-0. They won a total of three games in 2021. Donna eclipsed the 50-point mark in two of their three wins. “We have a lot of speed on the...
DONNA, TX
Prairie View, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Edinburg, TX
Sports
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Montana State
City
Prairie View, TX
City
Tyler, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes cheerleader to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes High School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December. Kalynn Serna, a Mercedes High School student and All-American cheerleader, is part of a select group based on superior cheerleading, dance and leadership skills. All-American titles are delegated at camps operated by […]
MERCEDES, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Volleyball#Utrgv#Tri#Athletics#Pvamu
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Free fishing event at Edinburg Municipal Park

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fishing’s Future announces a free fishing event in the city of Edinburg. The non-profit’s social post said an event is set for Sept. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Items to bring: Fishing Poles Fishing Tackle Chairs, Sunscreen Bug Spray Water Bottles Bait Shade Snacks/Lunch Trash Bags All children up […]
EDINBURG, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Women Joggers Assaulted In San Juan

San Juan police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted three women jogging on the city’s hike and bike trail. Channel 5 News reports a woman on a morning run was grabbed by a man who suddenly appeared on the trail. She was able to get away and escape, and shortly after ran into two other women who said they were grabbed by a man a few minutes earlier. The suspect was last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.
SAN JUAN, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!

If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT: Overnight ramp closures for Valley cities

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ramp closures will require several overnight removal and replacements for westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco and Donna. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the overnight lane and ramp closures will be in effect starting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr chief of police resigns

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
PHARR, TX

