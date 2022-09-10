Read full article on original website
LSU's defense talks preparing for Mississippi State, living up to their predecessors
The focus of every conversation nationally about LSU has been about the offense, the quarterback, can they score points? Well this week the pressure is more on the defense than ever before, and it’s clear that they know the challenge that is ahead of them with Mississippi State. Mississippi...
WATCH: LSU offense has respect of Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson
Mississippi State (2-0) opens the 2022 SEC slate this Saturday with a trip to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU (1-1) in a 5 p.m. kickoff. In doing so, the Mississippi State defense will face its biggest challenge up to this point of the schedule. In particular, the Bulldogs will...
Enemy of the State: Jayden Daniels
Things have changed a lot at LSU over the course of the last several months. Coach Ed Orgeron has been sent down the bayou. LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward poached Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace the man they used to call Coach O. Longtime Tiger Myles Brennan elected to give up college football. The NCAA transfer portal showed plenty of incoming traffic into Baton Rouge before the fall camp dust settled.
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Running backs Coach Jason Washington: ‘We’ve been able to do some good things.’
He laughs at the suggestion, but one just knows Jason Washington has wondered: what would it be like to get all three of his Bulldog backs on the field at the same time? After all, his boss has credited roots of the air raid offense to the wishbone, right? So why not give it a go here at Mississippi State, some?
